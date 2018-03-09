Apple patents technology to hide camera behind the display

Apple has patented some new designs that could, in theory, get rid of the notch in its edge-to-edge displays.
The first patent brings with it some exciting ideas of how to hide the front-facing camera and other technology that makes up the iPhone X’s notch.
The patent is for displays that have small spaces between pixels, making room for sensors like a camera or a light sensor.
This patent could bring the potential for a future iPhone to hide things like the earpiece speaker, the light sensor, the front-facing camera and Face ID.
Apple also updated an existing patent that gives contextual information based on where the phone thinks the user will be at a given time. This feature could offers things like transit directions to a user or show a list of landmarks that it knows the user will be near.
The last patent that was released is another one that focuses on hardware. This one shows off a new way Apple could manufacture coloured ceramic material for the bodies of iPhones.
Apple has made its top-tier apple watch out of ceramic before, but it has never made a ceramic product as big as an iPhone. This new material could be a welcome change to a phone market that only has a few players like Essential and Xiaomi making phones out of ceramic materials.
Source: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 2, 3 Via: Digital Trends
Comments