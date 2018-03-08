Super Smash Bros, Mario Tennis, new Splatoon 2 single-player coming to Nintendo Switch

While many were expecting Pokemon for the Switch to be announced at today’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company had different games in mind.
Nintendo announced a new Amiibo and several games, among them something that many have been waiting for.
Super Smash Bros is coming to the Switch. Nintendo, unfortunately, didn’t announce any details except for the year, 2018. Though the way the company announced the game, it’s possible Splatoon characters will join in on the game.
Mario Tennis is back with the new game Mario Tennis Aces, with characters such as Boo, Rosalina and obviously Mario joining in the on the fun.
During the Nintendo Direct, the company went into great detail about its upcoming Mario Tennis game. The game will feature a new energy gauge which allows players to slow down speed, or aim exactly where the ball goes.
The game will launch June 22nd with a pre-launch online tournament. Nintendo will dive deeper into that at a later date.
Splatoon 2 will also get a hefty new expansion which features a completely new single-player mode, called Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion.
During the Nintendo Direct, Square Enix went into details regarding the upcoming game Octopath Traveler. Square Enix announced new characters, gave out a bit more detail about how battling works and the release date, July 13th.
Nintendo also announced that Dark Souls will have a new Solaire Amiibo to allow players to ‘Praise the Sun,’ as well as a network which will allow players to try the first Dark Souls game before it’s officially released.
Join Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman in an outrageous superhero adventure when South Park: The Fractured But Whole releases on #NintendoSwitch 4/24! #southparkgame pic.twitter.com/FUzb9EfZox
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018
Surprisingly enough, South Park the Fractured But Hole is coming to the Nintendo Switch with the first two DLCs comes to April 24th
Here are all the games presented in the Nintendo Direct:
- WarioWare Gold for the Nintendo 3DS — available August 3rd
- Dillon’s Dead-Heat breakers for the Nintendo 3DS — available May 10th
- Mario & Luigi Bowser’s Inside Story and Bowser Jr. Journey coming to the Nintendo 3DS –available 2019
- Detective Pikachu coming to the Nintendo 3DS — available March 23rd
- Luigi’s Mansion – remake – for the Nintendo 3DS — available this year.
- Kirby Star Allies coming to the Nintendo Switch — available March 16th with DLC coming March 28th
- Okami HD coming to the Nintendo Switch — available summer 2018
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS — available June 8th
- Octopath Traveler on the Nintendo Switch — available July 13th
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes on the Nintendo Switch– later this year 2018
- Mario Tennis Acess on the Nintendo Switch — available June 22nd
- Captain Toad Treasure on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS — available July 13th
- Undertale on the Nintendo Switch — “coming eventually”
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch — available July 10th
- Little Nightmares: The Complete Edition on the Nintendo Switch –available May 18th
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch — available May 18th
- South Park: The Fractured But Hole is coming to the Nintendo Switch — available April 24th
- Splatoon 2 Octo is paid DLC for the Nintendo Switch — available coming late April
