Google and Huawei Nexus 6P bootloop class action lawsuit to move forward

Back in April 2017, a class action lawsuit was launched against Google and Huawei over their Nexus 6P smartphone.
Reports emerged that 6P units were shutting down unprompted, even when the smartphone’s battery indicated it still had more than 60 percent power remaining. I actually ran into this issue with my Nexus 6P, forcing me to eventually stop using the device as my daily driver. I also know a number of other individuals who experienced similar issues with their Nexus 6P devices.
“Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied defendants’ motions to dismiss as to several of the plaintiffs’ claims. The court allowed express and implied warranty claims, as well as claims under the federal Magnusson-Moss statute and California Unfair Competition Law to proceed against Huawei,” reads a quote from a press release that provided updates on the lawsuit.
Other users reported similar issues retailed to endless Nexus 6P bootloops, as well as the smartphone’s battery draining extremely fast. The lawsuit alleges that Google and Huawei were slow to respond to the issue, despite it being widespread and affecting a number of Nexus 6P smartphone. In the Canadian market, Google offered some Nexus 6P owners a replacement Pixel XL if their device was suffering from bootloop and battery drain issues.
The case has been going on for close to a year now, though updates have been slow to come out over the last few months. However, a U.S. District Court in Northern California has issued a ruling denying Google and Huawei’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge also dismissed the companies’ claims that the case doesn’t warrant a class-action lawsuit in the first place.
Other claims in the suit, which include acquisitions related to fraud, were dismissed as well. That said, the judge did dismiss specific fraud, warranty, and “unjust enrichment” claims.
Legal jargon aside, this means that the lawsuit isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The full lawsuit can be found here.
Via: XDA Developers
Comments