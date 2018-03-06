This wireless adapter lets you use the PS4’s Dualshock controller with the Nintendo Switch

Though the thought of using the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller with the Nintendo Switch has never occurred to me, a new accessory from 8bitdo allows exactly that.
8Bitdo’s Wireless USB adapter works with other devices like the PC, Mac, Rasberry Pi and even Android TV, allowing 8Bitdo’s various Bluetooth controllers to be used with a number of different platforms. Controller compatibility beyond 8Bitdo’s own gamepads includes the DualShock 3, DualShock 4, the Switch’s Joy-cons and even the Switch’s Pro controller.
The tiny dongle’s design is also based on the classic Super Mario Bros. brown bricks, which is a nice move on 8Bitdo’s part.
The Dualshock’s parallel joysticks have always felt off to me — I prefer the Xbox One’s offset joysticks and overall design — but I know a number of people who swear by Sony’s gamepad.
While the adapter is priced at $20 in the USD directly from 8Bitdo (it doesn’t ship to Canada), it’s priced at $37 CAD from a third-party retailer on Amazon.
8Bitdo is behind a number of retro controllers, including the well-received SN30 Pro.
