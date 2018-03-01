Koodo launches Alexa Skill, integrates carrier services

Telus flanker brand Koodo released a Skill for the Alexa digital assistant yesterday, integrating carrier services for devices outfitted with Amazon’s digital assistant.
Koodo subscribers will be able to make calls through their mobile phones, check billing information, regulate data usage, and even purchase additional data and travel options directly through Alexa voice prompts.
Subscribers can set up the Skill and connect their Koodo accounts by logging into the Alexa Amazon app or web portal, go to the ‘Skills’ section, search for the ‘Koodo’ skill, press enable, and then login to the Koodo Self Serve page.
“Once you have logged in, you will be redirected to a Terms of Service Acceptance Page,” reads an excerpt from the Koodo Alexa Skill website.
Once the Skill has been set up, subscribers will need to activate their Alexa enabled device by saying “Alexa, open Koodo.”
Users will then be prompted to create a four-digit voice PIN.
Koodo’s parent company Telus released its own Alexa Skill last year, which offers Telus customers similar features.
Koodo announced that a Google Assistant Action would be released sometime this month, with a Telus Action set to launch later this year.
