Koodo and Telus to offer carrier services integrated with Google Assistant

Telus flanker brand Koodo has announced that, as of next month, subscribers will be able to access carrier services through Google Assistant-enabled devices, like the Google Home smart speaker or the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
According to information obtained by MobileSyrup, Koodo subscribers will be able check their bills, as well as oversee and manage data usage, send text messages and make phone calls, simply by asking Google Assistant.
Canadian national carrier Telus will offer similar Google Assistant integration to its subscribers sometime “later this year.”
“Enabling service options through tools like Google Assistant is just one example of how we’re making it easier to access the products and services Canadians use to connect,” said Telus, via email.
Carrier services will be available in both English and French.
It should be mentioned that Google Assistant-enabled devices already allow users to send texts and make phone calls.
