Here are Samsung’s official Galaxy S8 and S8+ Oreo update notes

Samsung has finally released the changelog for its Experience 9.0 with Android Oreo update.
The update will make managing notifications easier with notification categories. It also brings more Edge screen customizations to Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as ‘Smart View’, a feature which lets a user’s phone screen go dark when mirroring to another display.
The company released Android Oreo for the S8 in certain regions around the world at the beginning of February. Samsung halted the rollout due to a bug which caused the phones to unexpectantly restart. Less than a week later, Samsung restarted the Oreo rollout.
The rollout started with unlocked European S8 handsets first.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung to find out when S8 owners in Canada can expect Oreo to reach their device.
Here is the full list of updates hitting S8 and S8+handsets.
Biometrics
- To improve your security, features that use biometrics (face, fingerprints, and irises) are only available when you use a secure screen lock type (pattern, PIN, or password). When you switch to a non-secure screen lock type (Swipe or None), biometric authentication is suspended for unlocking and for verification in apps like Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. If you’re using biometrics now without a secure screen lock type, you’ll be able to continue after the upgrade, but changing to a secure screen lock type is recommended.
Quick Panel
- Manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only)
- Icons will be shown at the bottom of the notification panel for notifications that aren’t currently visible.
Home Screen
- Touch and hold an app to display shortcuts to common or recommended tasks within the app (supported apps only).
- Notification badges on app icons are linked with the notification panel. Clear a notification in one location, and it will also be cleared in the other location.
Samsung Keyboard
- The toolbar gives quick access to useful functions.
- The GIF keyboard lets you send GIFs.
- More high-contrast keyboards are available.
System Performance
- Background services are limited to improve performance and battery life.
- Currently, running apps will always be shown in the notification panel.
Edge Screen
- Improved font size, colour, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility.
- Touch and hold the Edge panel handle to change its position.
- Added 3 more Edge lighting effects and color customization for apps.
Lock Screen and Always On Display
- New clock styles for the Lock screen and Always On Display.
- Adjust the transparency of notifications to get the look you want.
Smart View
- Let your phone’s screen go dark when mirroring to another screen.
Samsung Account
- Control your account settings and profile information for multiple apps.
- Tap your profile picture on the main Settings page to access your profile information and account settings.
Samsung Cloud
- View and manage photos and notes stored only in Samsung Cloud
- Store any type of file in Samsung Cloud Drive
- Select specific items to delete or restore from your backups.
- See how big each backup is and how many items it contains.
Samsung Dual Messenger
- Install a second copy of a messaging app so you can use two accounts at the same time. For apps that verify accounts using phone numbers, you’ll need a different phone number for each account.
- Touch and hold a messaging app on the Home or Apps screen to install the second account or go to Settings – Advanced features – Dual Messenger.
Find My Mobile
- Back up Secure Folder to Samsung Cloud remotely when your phone is lost.
- Lock Samsung Pass using Find My Mobile
Samsung DeX
- See more apps at once by changing the app list view to full-screen.
- Use Game launcher in Samsung DeX for a full-screen gaming experience.
- Added support for 2 additional Samsung covers (LED View Cover, Clear View Standing Cover).
Other improvements
- Bluetooth now supports high-quality audio codecs, including AAC and Sony LDAC.
- Video player includes auto repeat and 2x speed option
- Voice Recorder provides smart tips to conveniently block calls while recording.
- Email lets you flag Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync emails.
- Samsung Health’s new sticky notification lets you see your step count at a glance.
- The clock now includes a Landscape mode and timer sound options.
- The digital clock widget goes directly to the Clock app when you tap it.
- Samsung Pass added the ability to manage usernames and passwords in third-party apps
