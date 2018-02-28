The Discovery 2018 conference is set to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 30th, 2018 and the advanced humanoid robot Sophia will be presenting a keynote address.
This will be Sophia’s first visit to Canada and it will be delivering the opening keynote alongside its creator, David Hanson.
“Innovative technology, like robotics and AI, is the future and each year OCE looks forward to bringing the Discovery audience breakthroughs like Sophia, along with all the other amazing ideas and products on the show floor,” said Ontario Centre of Excellence CEO Dr. Tom Corr.
Sophia was activated in 2015 at Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and uses advanced artificial intelligence to act in a humanoid manner.
Hanson Robotics was founded in 2013 by David Hanson, a former imagineer at Disney who has a reputation for creating life like robots.
Hanson holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design for animation and film. He also received a PhD. from the University of Texas at Dallas in interactive arts and engineering.
Hanson has helped create 10 lifelike robots since 2005.
Discovery 2018 Conference is a showcase of new technologies, best practices and research in fields such as health, manufacturing, digital media and clean tech.
Sophia has been making its way around the world visiting universities and conferences to give people a chance to experience this life-like robot, and has made appearances on Good Morning Britain, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.
Source: Ontario Centres of Excellence Inc. Via: Huffinton Post
