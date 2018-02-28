News
PREVIOUS|

Sophia the robot finally comes to Canada, set to deliver keynote address at Discovery 2018 conference

Sophia will deliver the keynote alongside its creator Dr. David Hanson.

Feb 28, 2018

7:04 PM EST

0 comments

The Discovery 2018 conference is set to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 30th, 2018 and the advanced humanoid robot Sophia will be presenting a keynote address.

This will be Sophia’s first visit to Canada and it will be delivering the opening keynote alongside its creator, David Hanson.

“Innovative technology, like robotics and AI, is the future and each year OCE looks forward to bringing the Discovery audience breakthroughs like Sophia, along with all the other amazing ideas and products on the show floor,” said Ontario Centre of Excellence CEO Dr. Tom Corr.

Sophia was activated in 2015 at Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and uses advanced artificial intelligence to act in a humanoid manner.

Hanson Robotics was founded in 2013 by David Hanson, a former imagineer at Disney who has a reputation for creating life like robots.

Hanson holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design for animation and film. He also received a PhD. from the University of Texas at Dallas in interactive arts and engineering.

Hanson has helped create 10 lifelike robots since 2005.

Discovery 2018 Conference is a showcase of new technologies, best practices and research in fields such as health, manufacturing, digital media and clean tech.

Sophia has been making its way around the world visiting universities and conferences to give people a chance to experience this life-like robot, and has made appearances on Good Morning BritainThe Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

Source: Ontario Centres of Excellence Inc. Via: Huffinton Post

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 28, 2018

7:06 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March

Business

Feb 23, 2018

5:28 PM EST

Toronto’s Humber River first hospital in Canada to recruit a humanoid robot

News

Feb 28, 2018

9:13 PM EST

ggTO launches Toronto eSports competition to raise money for SickKids

Resources

Feb 28, 2018

8:09 PM EST

Sony offering $100 off select PlayStation VR bundles in Canada in March

Comments