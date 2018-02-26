Samsung is certainly making sure that its latest flagships are available through all retail channels.
While Samsung usually makes its phone available through Canadian carrier partners, Samsung retail stores and big-box retailers such as The Source and Best Buy, the South Korean tech giant has also made the 6.2-inch Galaxy S9+ available unlocked through Amazon Canada.
The S9+ on Amazon is available for $1,100 CAD outright and will be released for sale on March 16th, 2018.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments