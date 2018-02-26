News
Bezel-less BlackBerry-branded ‘Ghost’ leaks online

Evan Blass has just leaked a new BlackBerry-branded handset.

According to the leaker and VentureBeat editor, Indian BlackBerry brand holder Optiemus is working on a high-end, bezel-less Android handset codenamed ‘Ghost’.

Optiemus is one of the three companies that has the rights to build BlackBerry-branded handsets.

Unlike previous TCL BlackBerry devices, this phone appears to have an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Besides confirmation of its existence and the fact that it’s “coming soon to India”, Blass hasn’t shared any other information about it.

Previously the KEYone was originally not available in India. However, TCL and Optiemus worked closely together to supply the smartphone to consumers in the Asian country. It’s similarly possible that Optiemus may work alongside TCL to get this premium phone to Canada and other countries.

