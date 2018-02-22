WorldGaming Canadian Championship Call of Duty tournament returns to Toronto March 3

The WorldGaming Canadian Championship Series presented by PS4 is returning to Toronto on March 3rd and 4th.
The tournament North America’s top eight Call of Duty: WWII teams, who will battle it out for $60,000 CAD worth of prize money and the national championship title.
The tournament is taking place downtown Toronto at the Scotiabank Theatre.
The lone Canadian team participating in this year’s challenge is the Lightning Pandaz, which is comprised of several Canadian Championship Series regulars who have competed in previous WorldGaming events.
Each team will receive a monetary prize with first place winning $25,000 and second team $13,000.
The first day of the tournament features double elimination groups. Meanwhile the second day features single elimination playoffs, with the semifinals and the finals.
Ticket passes for the two-day event cost $15, while the ‘Fan Experience’ package costs $50 and includes a weekend pass, reserved section, exclusive access, autographed poster, limited edition apparel, movie pass, 2-hour game rec room band and popcorn.
