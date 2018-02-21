News
CraveTV’s first original stand-up special to begin streaming on March 9

Feb 21, 2018

9:13 PM EST

Bell has announced that its CraveTV service’s first original stand-up special, Darcy Michael Goes to Church, will begin streaming on March 9th.

The Canadian comedian’s one-hour special was developed alongside Just For Laughs and will join CraveTV’s Stand-Up Comedy Collection.

Michael’s special is one of three originals to come out of a partnership between CraveTV, Just For Laughs and Counterfeit Pictures, with Debra DiGiovanni: Here’s the Thing to come in April and Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult to follow in May.

“We’re proud to have created the first homegrown comedy specials produced solely for streaming audiences in Canada,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media, in a press statement. “Kudos to our partners at Just For Laughs for helping us deliver first-rate comedy content to our subscribers.”

Image credit: Darcy Michael

Source: Bell

