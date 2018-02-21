CraveTV’s first original stand-up special to begin streaming on March 9

Bell has announced that its CraveTV service’s first original stand-up special, Darcy Michael Goes to Church, will begin streaming on March 9th.
The Canadian comedian’s one-hour special was developed alongside Just For Laughs and will join CraveTV’s Stand-Up Comedy Collection.
So stoked to share my new special “Darcy Michael goes to Church” with you guys.
March 9th – let’s all cuddle up at my house. Bring your own cat. https://t.co/t96lbi7clA
— Darcy Michael (@theDarcyMichael) February 21, 2018
Michael’s special is one of three originals to come out of a partnership between CraveTV, Just For Laughs and Counterfeit Pictures, with Debra DiGiovanni: Here’s the Thing to come in April and Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult to follow in May.
“We’re proud to have created the first homegrown comedy specials produced solely for streaming audiences in Canada,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media, in a press statement. “Kudos to our partners at Just For Laughs for helping us deliver first-rate comedy content to our subscribers.”
Image credit: Darcy Michael
Source: Bell
