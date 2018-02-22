CanCon Podcast Ep. 105: Does Apple have a quality control problem?

My introduction to Apple products came via a college roommate. A video artist by trade, my roommate was decked to the gills with fancy Jobsian tech (titanium laptops! A portable hard drive that plays music!) and imparted many lessons upon me as I began my Windows-Mac migration.
“Never buy a first gen Apple product,” he told me once. The reason? First gen Apple products are generally built to do one thing well. Second gen Apple products improve upon what’s there and fix what was missed.
But what happens when there are more and more misses? Sure, Apple’s products aren’t known for exploding in customers’ pockets, but even the most casual tech user is aware that Apple’s longtime “it just works” mantra sometimes rings hollow. Is this a sign of the tech giant’s eventual decline or actually a marker of its incredible success? Does Apple have a quality control problem or is it simply too big to fail? You’ll be surprised who thinks we should all cut the world’s biggest tech company some slack (hint: they used to make Windows).
Speaking of surprises, this week CanCon talks cannabis. Don’t blame us, we were just holding it for somebody else – Shopify, that is, which just closed a major deal with the LCBO to deliver the goods all across Ontario. Of course, a move by Canada’s tech darling into the wild west of e-cannabis brings with it a lot of questions. Namely, who’s holding?
Join us as the CanCon crew – Erin Bury, Managing Director of Eighty-Eight; Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup Managing Editor; and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief – takes its weed jokes very seriously.
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
Brought to you by CanCon’s presenting sponsor: Dell
Apple sucks now, right?
How Apple Plans to Root Out Bugs, Revamp iPhone Software
It’s not quite acid level bad, but this is still a pretty bad look for HomePod
Former President of Microsoft’s Windows Division Steven Sinofsky comes to Apple’s defense. Read the whole thread.
You were not expecting expert cannabis analysis, were you?
LCBO working with Shopify to power online cannabis sales platform
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “If It Feels Good Do It” by Sloan
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments