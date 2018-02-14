News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung starts teasing S9 and S9+ with three new short videos

Feb 14, 2018

3:19 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung has started posting Galaxy S9 teaser videos to Samsung Mobile Korea YouTube channel.

While the teasers don’t show the two new devices in the flesh, they not-so-subtly point towards some of the features consumers can expect from the company’s new pair of flagship smartphones.

For instance, in the first of the three teasers, the video shows a montage of fast moving athletes and objects like race cars and jet planes. As the teaser comes to its inevitable conclusion, the number nine appears on screen, slowing down the action and framing a wingsuit glider.

It’s a pretty obvious nod to the fact that S9 will feature slow-motion capture; over the past couple of weeks, a variety of leaks have indicated the S9 and S9+ will feature rear-facing cameras capable of capturing slow-motion video at 480 frames per second.

Framing the feature that Samsung wishes to highlight is the through line through each of the three teasers the company has released so far.

Case in point: in the second teaser, the firm alludes to the phone’s low-light capabilities with an atmospheric and dark cut that ends with the nine illuminating a fawn in a dark forest. The final teaser, meanwhile, seemingly confirms the S9 will feature an animoji-like feature

Each video ends with a simple tagline, “Galaxy 2018.02.25”, which is the date Samsung plans to officially unveil the S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress.

What do you think of the teasers? Have they had their intended effect of getting you excited for the S9 and S9+?

Source: Samsung, 1, 2, Via: Phandroid

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2018

12:23 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ rumoured to feature 3D emoji and stereo speakers

News

Feb 14, 2018

5:08 PM EST

New trademark suggests Samsung might jump into the smart glasses market

News

Feb 12, 2018

8:01 AM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S9, HTC U12 and Huawei leaks from last week

News

Jan 29, 2018

9:25 AM EST

Note 8 Oreo beta code hints at new biometric features for Samsung phones

Comments