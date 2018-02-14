Samsung starts teasing S9 and S9+ with three new short videos

Samsung has started posting Galaxy S9 teaser videos to Samsung Mobile Korea YouTube channel.
While the teasers don’t show the two new devices in the flesh, they not-so-subtly point towards some of the features consumers can expect from the company’s new pair of flagship smartphones.
For instance, in the first of the three teasers, the video shows a montage of fast moving athletes and objects like race cars and jet planes. As the teaser comes to its inevitable conclusion, the number nine appears on screen, slowing down the action and framing a wingsuit glider.
It’s a pretty obvious nod to the fact that S9 will feature slow-motion capture; over the past couple of weeks, a variety of leaks have indicated the S9 and S9+ will feature rear-facing cameras capable of capturing slow-motion video at 480 frames per second.
Framing the feature that Samsung wishes to highlight is the through line through each of the three teasers the company has released so far.
Case in point: in the second teaser, the firm alludes to the phone’s low-light capabilities with an atmospheric and dark cut that ends with the nine illuminating a fawn in a dark forest. The final teaser, meanwhile, seemingly confirms the S9 will feature an animoji-like feature
Each video ends with a simple tagline, “Galaxy 2018.02.25”, which is the date Samsung plans to officially unveil the S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress.
What do you think of the teasers? Have they had their intended effect of getting you excited for the S9 and S9+?
Comments