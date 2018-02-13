Google reportedly shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017

Google has shipped 3.9 million units of its Pixel devices as of 2017, according to IDC’s Francisco Jeronimo.
Google released its first Pixel smartphone in October 2016.
#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market pic.twitter.com/W6FVZlYOlC
— Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) February 12, 2018
This number includes the Pixel smartphones and the Pixel 2 released near the end of 2017.
Jeronimo points out how it’s a “remarkable achievement to double sales,” especially during a time when consumers mostly already have smartphones. Apple shipped nearly 14 million units in the company’s first year, but that was ten years ago when there were fewer smartphones on the market.
Jeronimo also says 3.9 million units is only a tiny portion of the 1.5 billion market size.
Both the Pixel and Pixel 2 had some high praises, however both have also dealt with a lot of scrutiny. The Pixel had Bluetooth connection issues, while the Google Pixel 2 had many issues, largely due to its display.
Google might have more success with the Pixel 3 as the company recently acquired a part of HTC’s phone making business to help with the company’s phone hardware.
Source: Francisco Jeronimo
