News
PREVIOUS|

Reports emerge that some Pixel 2 XLs are shipping with great displays

It looks like the Pixel 2 XL's display woes are quality control related

Jan 15, 2018

1:37 PM EST

11 comments

pixel 2 xl display

The Pixel 2 XL remains one of the more controversial flagship smartphones of 2017.

Early reviews of Google’s latest phone cited problems such as muted display colours, a blue colour shift when looking at the screen from an angle and more importantly, image retention, resulting in the navigation menu always being visible under specific conditions. While initially most assumed that these problems extended to all Pixel 2 XL devices, it seems that’s not actually the case, with new reports indicating the Pixel 2 XL’s various display issues are quality control related.

It turns out that not all Pixel 2 XL displays are experiencing the same issues, or at least not to the same degree. In a recent video, first spotted by The Verge’s Vlad SavovYouTuber Jerome Ortega shows that his new Pixel 2 XL features warmer colours and less blue-shift when compared to a Pixel 2 XL that he purchased a few months earlier.

Backing up Ortega’s claim, Savov says that he also got his hands on a new Pixel 2 XL this past week, noting that the device features a “nearly total absence of blue color shift.”

The Verge says it has been able to confirm that Google hasn’t started sourcing the Pixel 2 XL’s screen from a new supplier, and that the device still features the same 6-inch OLED screen as when it launched. It’s unclear what caused the improvement, but it seems related to new quality control control measures implemented by Google, according to Savov. He also notes an XDA Developers thread discussing the Pixel 2 XL’s display issues, citing that some people are reporting display problems with devices manufactured in December, while the XL 2 he purchased was manufactured in October and isn’t isn’t flawed at all.

This makes sense given Google experienced other quality control-related problems with the Pixel 2 XL, including shipping the smartphone without an operating system and even in some cases, completely empty packaging.

The smartphone’s issues prompted Google to extend the Pixel 2 XL’s warranty by a year, though it remains unclear if the image retention problem is actually covered by the company’s extension. There was also the controversy surrounding the difference between image retention — a term Google carefully selected in a subsequent blog post addressing the problem — and standard screen burn-in.

The Pixel 2 XL at our office suffers from the widely reported muted colour pallet problem that was reported shortly after the smartphone’s release, though this issue was mitigated following the addition of new colour management options. The blueshift problem appears to be minimal. On the other hand, the image retention issue is present on our device as well.

It’s unclear exactly why some Pixel 2 XLs seem to feature better quality displays, but the issue definitely seems to be linked to quality control on some level.

What is the status of your Pixel 2 XL display? Is it experiencing issues or have you managed to win the lottery and got your hands on a solid device?

Source: The Verge, Jeremy Ortega 

Related Articles

News

Jan 11, 2018

8:04 PM EST

Google reportedly plans to revamp its store with Assistant as the focus

News

Dec 17, 2017

6:52 PM EST

Google Pixel 2 now $799 in Canada, Pixel 2 XL drops to $1,009 [Update]

News

Dec 4, 2017

3:52 PM EST

Fido Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to receive Wi-Fi calling support [Update]

News

Jan 12, 2018

1:39 PM EST

Google found a ‘moonshot’ solution for a variation of the Spectre CPU vulnerability

Comments

  • James Arsenault

    I got my Pixel 2 XL last month , no issues with display so far

  • Brad Fortin

    The big question is: Why aren’t all the displays great displays?

  • John Lofwire

    i did not see a single one with blue shade like in the report.

    i work at b2b level and sell tons of thems.

    So as usual some hater ( tech review website ect ) worked hard to give pixel bad press…

    • It’s Me

      Yes, because one under-qualified cashier’s experience means that’s the norm…
      /smfh

    • thereasoner

      The Pixels are going to get slammed regardless. Much like Samsung fans attack the iPhone and iPhone fans attack the Galaxy phones. It’s just that the Pixels get it from both sides with minions from both companies having a vested interest in seeing the Pixels fail to succeed.

      Like it or not because of this the Pixels will have to live up to a higher standard than the competition I’m thinking and Google will have to make far less mistakes in order to counter the blatantly exaggerated criticisms imo. It could work out to be a good thing if it motivates Google to go the extra mile while the others rest on their laurels/brand name.

  • A. Trout

    I got my XL near the end of December, and really can’t find any issues. I have a Galaxy s8+, iPhone X, and an Essential PH1 to compare, and find it just fine. I wouldn’t say the best… but that’s a different discussion.

  • Sharpz Solomon

    I can’t find any display issues at all with this device got mine in December and checked lg IMEI checker and my device was manufactured November 1st and shipped the day after. Blue shift just sounds like a bunch of bs to me as I’ve titled the iPhone x and Samsung Galaxy s8 and yes with different screens they both do suffer from some type of color shift even the phone is tilted.

  • Sharpz Solomon

    Oops excuse my typos lol

  • I don’t get it. There’s a slight cooler blue shift on one device shown and the other has a slight warmer pink shift on it. I think these snowflakes are just use to Samsung’s warmer pink/yellow shift and assume that only if it turns to the cooler blue, that it’s defective. Even the latest Samsung Galaxy offerings have a slight warm shift.

    • ExcessDan

      On mine you would be reading this on a white background and if you tilt it like a degree it goes blue. It’s pretty jarring.

  • Ben

    Bought one launch day, opened the box, turned it on and WOW. I tried really hard to pretend it wouldn’t bother may but literally day 2 I returned it for a refund.
    Now I’m tempted to buy one again cause of this is truly solved, Id still want it. Kinda wish Google came out with a statement that this is resolved or something but obviously that’s not gonna happen.