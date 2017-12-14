News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues

Dec 14, 2017

11:42 AM EST

3 comments

Pixel phones

Last year’s Google Pixel smartphone received a lot of praise for its camera, its stock operating system and its specifications, however, the device still encountered certain problems in other areas.

Many users reported the Pixel experienced Bluetooth connectivity issues. Google believed it fixed the issue with an assortment of updates, though many still reported a problem. Android 8.0 Oreo has ushered in only more complaints from Pixel users.

A Pixel user Google Product forum suggests users can’t connect to headphones, speakers and car infotainment systems. While these complaints started coming in last month with the 8.1 update, Google Community Manager Orrin said the issues would be addressed with the October Android security update.

Now, however, Pixel users are saying they cannot get their Pixels to connect to Bluetooth at all, while other users can pair their devices, but will experience a connectivity loss whenever a notification appears on the phone. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Nexus 6P users are also reporting similar issues.

According to the Product forums, Google hasn’t been the most open about when a fix is coming out. So far Orrin has asked users to stop posting updates unless they’re running Android 8.1 Oreo beta, all other users he referred to the ‘Best Answer’ section.

Bluetooth Issue connectivity comment

Are you experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues with your stock Android smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Android Authority

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2017

12:00 PM EST

Star Wars AR stickers are coming to Google’s Pixel smartphones

News

Dec 5, 2017

2:52 PM EST

Android 8.1 Oreo rolling out now to Pixel and Nexus devices

News

Dec 13, 2017

5:06 PM EST

Google Assistant is coming to older Android smartphones and tablets

News

Oct 24, 2017

1:31 PM EST

Google Lens is making its way to the original Pixel and Pixel XL

Comments

  • Garrett Cooper

    I thought I was just going crazy honestly. I have my phone paired with my car for calls, and a Kinivo for music (thanks Infiniti, why would I want audio streaming anyway…). Over the last few days I’ve noticed that the connection between my Pixel XL and car (for calls) has been wonky and not working. Music through the Kinivo still works though.

    Glad to know it’s software and not hardware. I don’t talk much in the car, but it’s annoying to not have the option. I’ve been considering buying an S8 and selling my XL, would be nice to know when a fix is coming.

  • David Grosch

    I used to have issues with Bluetooth not showing song information on my car but since going to 8.1 all my issues with Bluetooth are fixed on my Pixel XL.

  • Yanis Sauvé

    In fact, I did not have any problems before installing 8.1. Now, when I get into my car, my Pixel XL does connect to the Bluetooth module on my radio, however, I see (No media) besides the device’s name. Calls work properly, but music starts working only after I go into the device’s settings and flip the Media switch off and on.

    I saw this behaviour with the last DP of 8.1, and now 8.1. I went back to 8.0 between the last DP and official 8.1, and can confirm that everything works properly under 8.0

    So, I had no problem since december 2016, and now problems appeared with 8.1

    I left a message on the product forums.