Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues

Last year’s Google Pixel smartphone received a lot of praise for its camera, its stock operating system and its specifications, however, the device still encountered certain problems in other areas.
Many users reported the Pixel experienced Bluetooth connectivity issues. Google believed it fixed the issue with an assortment of updates, though many still reported a problem. Android 8.0 Oreo has ushered in only more complaints from Pixel users.
A Pixel user Google Product forum suggests users can’t connect to headphones, speakers and car infotainment systems. While these complaints started coming in last month with the 8.1 update, Google Community Manager Orrin said the issues would be addressed with the October Android security update.
Now, however, Pixel users are saying they cannot get their Pixels to connect to Bluetooth at all, while other users can pair their devices, but will experience a connectivity loss whenever a notification appears on the phone. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Nexus 6P users are also reporting similar issues.
According to the Product forums, Google hasn’t been the most open about when a fix is coming out. So far Orrin has asked users to stop posting updates unless they’re running Android 8.1 Oreo beta, all other users he referred to the ‘Best Answer’ section.
Are you experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues with your stock Android smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Android Authority
Comments