Microsoft announces PUBG Xbox One S console

Microsoft has unveiled a new 1TB Xbox One S bundle that includes the console’s latest smash hit, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — PUBG, for short (pronounced: pub-gee).
The new bundle is coming to Canada on February 20th. When it lands here, it will cost $379 at retail.
According to Microsoft’s Major Nelson, since PUBG launched on the Xbox One S, the game’s developer, PUGB Corporation, has sold more than 4 million copies on Microsoft’s eighth generation console.
Besides the console, game and a wireless controller, also included inside the box is a one-month Xbox Gold Live trial, as well as a one-month Xbox Game Pass. The latter grants Xbox One owners access to Microsoft’s game subscription service. Currently, the service has a library that consists of more than 100 games from all three of Microsoft’s console generations.
Previously, Microsoft included a free copy of PUBG with every Xbox One X purchase this past holiday season.
Source: Microsoft
Comments