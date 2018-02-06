Ontario investing $13 million to help colleges tackle R&D challenges

The Ontario government has announced that it is investing in 61 projects across the province’s colleges to launch new tech products and services that will improve education.
The funding, which totals $13 million, was spread across 22 colleges. The funding was distributed through the Colleges Applied Research and Development Fund, an investment announced in January 2017 of $20 million over three years administered through the Ontario Centres of Excellence. The goal of the program is to increase industry and post-secondary collaborations, provide experiential learning opportunities for students, and align colleges with the needs of companies and strategic sectors.
@AlgonquinARI received $1.25M of @OCEinnovation #CARDF $1M will fund the Digital College Research Lab in support of EdTech innovation. $250k will grow @AlgonquinColleg in class projects increasing students working with greater number of Ottawa companies. A great day! https://t.co/C7VjEvWNbB
Announced at Sheridan College in Oakville, Moridi called out a couple of projects taking place at the campus, including developing computer-generated characters with human-like qualities that can communicate in real-time using natural human facial expressions, speech and gestures, for use in healthcare education. The college will also launch a project allowing students to collaborate with industry in optimize the design of a leading refrigeration manufacturer’s new industrial beverage cooling unit.
Thanks to @oceinnovation, #CARDF will bring @mohawkcollege students together with industry partners on 21 applied research projects focused on engineering, energy, digital media and business #HamOnt
