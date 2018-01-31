Bell tackles mental health stigma with Let’s Talk Day 2018

Bell has launched its annual Let’s Talk Day campaign, in an attempt to combat mental health stigma.
The Canadian national telecom will donate five cents to “Canadian mental health programs” for every phone call made and text message sent over its network.
Additionally, Bell will donate five cents for every tweet sent using the hashtag ‘BellLetsTalk,’ every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on Facebook, every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day view on Instagram and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter on Snapchat.
At the time of this writing, Bell has logged 18,038,167 — and rising — overall Bell Let’s Talk Day interactions since the carrier first launched the initiative in 2010.
Source: Bell
