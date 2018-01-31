News
Bell tackles mental health stigma with Let’s Talk Day 2018

Bell will donate five cents to "Canadian mental health programs" for almost every interaction over its network

Jan 31, 2018

9:40 AM EST

Bell has launched its annual Let’s Talk Day campaign, in an attempt to combat mental health stigma.

The Canadian national telecom will donate five cents to “Canadian mental health programs” for every phone call made and text message sent over its network.

Additionally, Bell will donate five cents for every tweet sent using the hashtag ‘BellLetsTalk,’ every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on Facebook, every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day view on Instagram and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter on Snapchat.

At the time of this writing, Bell has logged 18,038,167 — and rising — overall Bell Let’s Talk Day interactions since the carrier first launched the initiative in 2010.

Source: Bell

Comments

  • Manuel Orellana

    I guess if you send iMessages on iPhone they don’t count do they?

    • Jason

      No they don’t

    • Manuel Orellana

      Should be called, Bell Let’s Talk day (just not through iMessage):) I think it’s a good initiative but whatever they spend on it is a drop in the bucket in comparison to the amount of publicity that’s generated thanks to the initiative. Brings attention to mental health issues, absolutely, but it also increases the visibility and value of their brand.

    • Rev0lver

      Plus they get to write it off as a charitable donation.

      Obviously a great cause but Bell’s motivations are hardly altruistic.

    • Brad Fortin

      Nope. They encourage iPhone users to turn off iMessage for the day.

  • Jason

    Bell is a terrible company but this program does work. There are a number of people who have come out to say the help phone has really helped them out.

    • Richie_Peterson

      The only problem is that a lot of those people using the help phone are their owns employees working at the sales call centers. 🙂 The other half is the ones working at the Rogers Sales call centers.

    • Chris

      It’s not just the call centres. Believe me. It’s the Tech divisions as well, but seems most of them fear letting their peers know they need help for their suffering. Suffer in silence, or be ridiculed.

  • basesloadedwalk

    Ironic they try to sell this mental health day, but treat their own employees so terribly that many of them need the services being promoted.

    • Chris

      You work for Bell? Because you’re right. I do and it’s not just the sales division that is toxic, it’s also the tech divisions. And it’s only getting worse. They decline your mental health, and then they don’t support it when you seek help or improvement.

      No matter what, it’s always a good thing raising money for a good cause and so this is good. Regardless, to them that is just a bonus to what their intentions actually are – giving awareness to Bell, not mental health.

      Good on them for creating this campaign; shame on them for their unethical reasons for doing so, and for the deceiving “positive” impression they’re trying to convey, of the company, to the public eye.