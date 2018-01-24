Google’s Cryptic clues point to I/O 2018 conference being held from May 8-10 in California

Every year, Google likes to tease its annual I/O developer conference by sending devoted fans on a sort of digital scavenger hunt by sharing esoteric clues.
Plans are coming along for #io18… pic.twitter.com/48VpqvVqWU
— Google Developers (@googledevs) January 24, 2018
At midnight PST last night, Google posted a Tweet containing an encrypted message.
The image, when translated to binary, points to http://google.com/io. From there, users had to navigate a Google Maps splash page featuring a street view of the Google headquarters.
The next step involved walking inside of the company’s office buildings and opening a series of locks using codewords (culminating in a complex pictoral combination lock), which granted access to the next clue.
By exploring a virtual replica of Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre (where Google has held I/O for the past two years), users finally reached the end of the game and learned that this year’s conference will take place from May 8th to 10th.
Hot yam! #io18 is happening on May 8-10 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre. https://t.co/bfJPEZhZjK
— Justin Duino (@jaduino) January 24, 2018
Though Google has yet to confirm these findings in any official capacity, the details are so meticulously planned that outside of a major curveball, it looks as though May 8th to 10th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California will be the time and location of I/O 2018.
If you’re curious about what last year’s scavenger hunts was like, you can check it out here.
Source: Twitter Via: Google9to5
Comments