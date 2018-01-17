Meizu unveils M6s smartphone with ‘mBack’ gestures, but it’s not coming to Canada

Meizu has announced the M6s smartphone, which joins the M-line up.
Meizu doesn’t officially sell its devices in Canada, but those interested can purchase Meizu handsets on Amazon.ca through a third-party seller.
Even though the M6s isn’t formally coming to Canada, it does have an interesting functionality.
The feature is called ‘mBack,’ and allows users to perform certain actions through gestures in the navigation bar area, replacing the back and overview on-screen buttons. Meizu also renamed the home button and instead calls it Halo.
If all that’s too confusing though, users also have the choice to switch back to the standard Android navigation bar.
Here's a quick demo. pic.twitter.com/RQmdz7rXrT
January 17, 2018
As for the fingerprint sensor, Meizu placed it on the side of the device. According to the company, the sensor unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds.
The M6s has a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and consists of a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone runs Samsung’s hexa-core Exynos 7872 processor and has a 3,000mAh battery.
More Compact, More Fun – the Meizu M6s. pic.twitter.com/TRDGo6zUCW
January 17, 2018
For its camera package, the phone includes a 16-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that edits the “complexion and shape” of the user’s face, according to The Verge.
The 5.7-inch phone also features 3GB of RAM and supports up to 128GB of expandable memory. It uses USB Type-C and Meizu’s own Flyme 6.2 operating system.
Meizu will start selling the Meizu M6s online starting January 19th. A 32GB variant costs $155 USD ($193 CAD), while a 64GB model costs $186 USD ($231 CAD).
Source: The Verge
