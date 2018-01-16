News
Acer is holding a one-day sale on gaming devices through Amazon Canada

Jan 16, 2018

4:03 PM EST

3 comments

Acer is selling three major gaming products at a discounted price today, January 16th.

The sale is taking place through Amazon.ca and is being sold directly by the e-commerce company.

The three products are:

  • Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming laptop: from $2,199.00 to $1,519.99
  • Acer Predator Desktop: from $1,499.66 to $1,419.99
  • Acer Aspire VX15 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: from $1,299.00 to $875.99

All three devices are specifically designed for gaming and only became available this year. Weirdly enough, none are available on Acer’s website.

The Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro features a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and 1TB of 5400rpm SATA Hard Drive.

The Acer Predator desktop features a 6th generation Intel Core i7-6700K processor, with 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD internal storage and 2TB of 7200RPM SATA III Hard Drive.

Lastly the Acer Aspire VX15 uses a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage.

The sale ends 3 AM EST and midnight PT.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • Jay

    Without stating the GPUs in this article, its pretty useless information

    • Alex

      ya… agreed. as all 3 machines are gaming machines… not sure why the most important spec wasn’t listed…

    • Jay

      They should give me the job