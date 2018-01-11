Apple is making a sci-fi drama with the director of the Hunger Games: Catching Fire

As Apple continues to move into the world of original television programming in an effort to compete with platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, new information about the television and movies the tech giant is working on has come to light.
The latest report comes from Deadline, which says that Apple has placed a straight-to-series order for See, a science fiction series described as “an epic, world-building” drama. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script for the series, while Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 1 and 2, is set to direct.
Last year, reports emerged suggesting that Apple had invested nearly $1 billion in acquiring original television shows and movies. Back in October, Apple revealed plans to reboot Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Amazing Stories anthology. Additionally, the company also ordered a space opera from Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moor. A drama staring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is also in the works, according to reports.
Apple hasn’t revealed how it plans to distribute its original programming, though the company likely plans to launch some sort of comprehensive streaming platform. Apple streams Carpool Karaoke, one of the first pieces of original video content it created, through Apple Music. It’s possible Apple could do the same with future content as well.
The company is likely working to create a stable of content before it moves forward with announcing a new streaming platform, though its inevitable reveal is likely not that far off at this point.
Source: Deadline
Comments