Replacement iPhone 6 Plus batteries in short supply, says internal Apple document

Jan 11, 2018

12:37 PM EST

iPhone 6 Plus

While it looked like Apple would replace iPhone 6 Plus batteries regardless of whether or not the device failed an Apple Store diagnostic test, it appears power sources for that specific device are in short supply.

According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple won’t have batteries in stock for the 2014 iPhone 6 Plus until late March to early April. Wait times for Apple’s $35 CAD battery replacement have fluctuated significantly depending on demand, but this new leaked document sheds light on what the situation looks like for specific versions of the iPhone.

Apple initially launched the offer in December, with the company stating that new batteries would be available in late January.

However, the internal document obtained by MacRumors suggests customers will have to wait “approximately two weeks” for an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s Plus battery replacement, while iPhone 6 Plus owners will have to wait until until late March to early April. Replacement batteries for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE are “available without extended delays,” according to the document.

Additionally, MacRumors notes the document says battery delivery dates could vary between regions, though it doesn’t specifically mention Canada as an outlier compared to the U.S.

Apple launched its $35 battery replacement program last December following reports of benchmarks that revealed significant processor slowdown in devices with older batteries. The company says it throttled these devices in order to compensate for degrading performance in old batteries, resulting in iPhones randomly shutting off, an issue many older Android devices often suffer from as well.

While many mainstream outlets focused on the fact that Apple is slowing down old iPhones, the real story stems from the company not informing users that they were throttling devices in the first place.

Moreover, it should be noted that while the delay is unfortunate, Apple has reduced the price of battery replacements until December 2018.

Source: MacRumors Via: The Verge

Comments

  • Jason

    *taps finger on head* You don’t have to replace batteries if you don’t have any batteries

  • Albin

    Even grinning fanchildren who ran out to by the iX have secondary uses for their “old” i6s and i7s – to sell or to give as a self-respecting gift to that young neice or grandma. The “real problem” is that learning of the throttling immediately causes any potential buyer or recipient to question whether they, personally, are going to have to pay C$100 or so for a good working phone or if the seller / gift giver has done it. Forcing the battery charge onto those older phones even for loyalists who ran out to buy new ones, and not to mention the skinflints thinking they’d get three years from the best phone in world, was not good customer relations. That’s the “real problem”. It’s hilarious to read journalists say it’s just not telling people soon enough.

  • AW Sudo

    Lol, We are sorry… discount for battery replacement… blah blah

    Shh… don’t tell the iSheep users batteries are in short supply… simply communicate there is a delay and we are unable to guarantee stock and make them wait a VERY long time…

    Those who cannot wait may upgrade to a new shiny iPhone 8 or iPhone X… end result is the same. Apple wins with a forced upgrade!

  • Smanny

    Since Apple didn’t disclose anything until 3rd parties brought the clock speed reduction into the light of the public.

    Apple could be hiding other issues with their iPhones, like a faulty SoC. But if the clock speed is reduced, then it might not lockup or reset at a lower clock rate. Therefore Apple could be hiding faulty hardware, that can only be fixed by replacing the iPhone. Considering nobody but Apple has access to change the speed of your iPhone. Has everyone forgot that part?