Google exec confirms ‘group calling’ and other updates are coming to Google Duo

Jan 10, 2018

7:06 PM EST

3 comments

google duo

Duo, Google’s video calling app, might be getting new features through an upcoming update.

Justin Uberti, creator and lead engineer of Google Duo, recently confirmed through Twitter that quite a few updates are set to hit the app. Though his tweet amounted to a simple, “yes,” it looks like Duo for Chrome is set to arrive soon.

Group calls for Duo would be a big step for the app, allowing it to catch up to video calling platforms like Skype in terms of funcionality. Improved audio quality would also be an obvious improvement to any app voice calling platform.

In other Google Duo related news, the platform is coming to new Google Assistant Smart Displays shown off at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show.

Google Duo is available on the App Store for free, and the Google Play Store.

Source: Android Authority 

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Which one is Duo again?

    • Zaptor99

      The one that’s not Allo nor Hangouts nor Android Messages 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Ok. Which one of those already has group calling?