Google exec confirms ‘group calling’ and other updates are coming to Google Duo

Duo, Google’s video calling app, might be getting new features through an upcoming update.
Yes
— Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 9, 2018
Justin Uberti, creator and lead engineer of Google Duo, recently confirmed through Twitter that quite a few updates are set to hit the app. Though his tweet amounted to a simple, “yes,” it looks like Duo for Chrome is set to arrive soon.
Group calls for Duo would be a big step for the app, allowing it to catch up to video calling platforms like Skype in terms of funcionality. Improved audio quality would also be an obvious improvement to any app voice calling platform.
First day back at work, time to kick off our 2018 #GoogleDuo roadmap!
Coming soon, smart displays with Duo video calls via #GoogleAssistant:https://t.co/Dkx9TopV1v
— Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 9, 2018
In other Google Duo related news, the platform is coming to new Google Assistant Smart Displays shown off at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show.
Google Duo is available on the App Store for free, and the Google Play Store.
Source: Android Authority
Comments