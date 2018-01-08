Lenovo Smart Display is an Amazon Echo Show competitor powered by Google Assistant

The tech news coming out of CES 2018 may seem to focus on smart televisions and fridges, but if you look a little deeper, it’s Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant that are the stars of the show.
As the two AIs compete to become the dominant voice assistant, Google has just revealed its digital assistant will power a product that challenges Amazon’s display-based home speaker the Amazon Echo Show: the Lenovo Smart Display.
Coming in at 8-inch or 10-inches, Lenovo states the Smart Display will make your “home smarter and make life easier.” Similar to the Echo Show, which is not yet available in Canada, the Smart Display allows you to easily search for items, manage other connected devices, check the weather, listen to music, stream through various platforms including YouTube and make video calls with Google Duo.
Both variants of the Smart Display features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 chip, 2GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, 10W full range speaker, dual microphone arrays and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling.
The main difference between two is the display as the 8-inch Smart Display has a 1280 x 800 resolution, while the 10-inch model features a 1920 x 1200 resolution.
As for pricing, the 10-inch Smart Display will start at $249.99 USD (about $309 CAD), while the 8-inch version has a retail price of $199.99 (approximately $249 CAD). Unfortunately, Canadian pricing and availability are not yet listed, however, American can expect this to arrive sometime “early this summer.”
Source: Lenovo
Comments