News
PREVIOUS|

DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 2 smartphone stabilizer will retail for $129 USD

Jan 7, 2018

1:01 PM EST

2 comments

DJI has revealed a new stabilizer for smartphone shooting, the Osmo Mobile 2.

The tool features a number of iterative changes over its predecessor and is set to be significantly less expensive — $129 USD rather than the $299 USD debut price of the first Osmo Mobile (now lowered to $199).

Osmo Mobile 2, like the original, helps users capture shake-free video, giving footage a more professional look, and works with an accompanying DJI Go app.

The new version allows for video shot not only in landscape, but also in portrait mode. Other changes include using just a nylon material, rather than nylon and magnesium alloy, making it lighter than the previous iteration, and DJI has also moved to an internal battery over replaceable ones.

DJI promises up to 15 hours life with the Osmo Mobile 2, which, if true, will be a vast improvement over the 3 to 4.5 hours provided by the first Osmo Mobile’s replaceable batteries.

DJI says the stabilizer will support most popular phones, though it doesn’t mention specific models.

Osmo Mobile 2 is due to launch in February, with pre-orders beginning January 23rd, exclusively through Apple to begin. The company has yet to announce Canadian availability details.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Features

Aug 5, 2017

4:10 PM EST

One week with DJI’s new Spark drone

News

Oct 3, 2017

11:15 AM EST

DJI’s Local Data Mode keeps your drone’s data safe on ‘sensitive missions’

Business

Nov 2, 2017

1:09 PM EST

DJI asks for Transport Canada’s help with future drone pilot test

Comments

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    Rose, Does Mobile Syrup plan on giving this unit a test run? The new price point definitely puts it in the running with many units already in existence. Maybe a shootout (pun completely intended) between the most popular units would be great for us users looking to buy their first product.

  • Elky64

    Not sure why MS felt my first comment on the Osmo Mobile 2 needed to be deleted???