Where to watch the 2018 Golden Globes in Canada

Jan 7, 2018

12:20 PM EST

After a stellar year of movies, the 2018 Golden Globes, hosted by late-night host Seth Meyers, kicks off awards season.

Will your favourite movies and TV shows from 2017 be recognized for their brilliance? To find out in real-time, here are the ways you can tune into the ritziest TV and film event of the year in Canada.

On TV through CTV (plus red carpet through E!)

Bell Media owns the Canadian broadcast rights for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. It will air live across the country at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CTV.

Meanwhile, E! will have plenty of supplementary content. It’s airing a two-hour Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards show at 4pm ET, featuring behind-the-scenes preparations, interviews and nominee predictions.

That leads into E!’s official red carpet pre-show, Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards at 6pm ET. After the Globes is E! After Party: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards at 11pm ET.

Streaming through CTV GO

At the same time as it airs on TV, the awards will be streaming through the CTV GO app. It’s free when you’re subscribed to CTV through a television provider (or can get someone to lend you a password) and is available for iOS, Android and Windows.

In the U.S., the stream is also available live through over-the-top services that carry NBC — including Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. However, since the awards show is only available in markets where the local NBC station is carried, it’s a no-go for Canadians, even for those platforms that do work here.

If those options don’t work for you — and, admittedly, there’s only two of them — your other recourse is social media, where there’ll be plenty of hot takes to chuckle over, allowing you to live vicariously through the privileged CTV and NBC viewers among us.

