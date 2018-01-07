U.S-based hardware manufacturer Belkin has some great news for smart home enthusiasts: the WeMo Bridge is now compatible with Apple’s HomeKit software.
WeMo will be shipping HomeKit-compatible versions of its Bridge IoT hub, allowing Apple device users to control their smart homes through the iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch devices.
“We’ve had an overwhelming positive response by customers when we announced last spring that we would make the WeMo Bridge compatible with [HomeKit],” said Kara Alexander, WeMo’s senior product manager, in a January 7th, 2018 media release. “We have made it a top priority working with Apple to ensure an incredible experience for both WeMo and HomeKit users.”
Users will also be able to issue voice commands to Apple’s Siri digital assistant, in order to control WeMo dimmer switches, light switches and motion sensors.
The HomeKit-compatible WeMo Bridge will retail for $39.99 CAD.
Source: WeMo
