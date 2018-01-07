CES 2018
PREVIOUS

Linksys unveils dual-band Velop mesh router

A dual-band version of the popular Linksys mesh router system

Jan 7, 2018

8:00 PM EST

0 comments

The 2018 Consumer Electronic Show has yet to officially get underway, but U.S.-based data hardware company Linksys is ready to unveil its newest tech.

Following up on 2017’s Velop modular mesh system, Linksys has revealed a dual-band version of its tri-band router. The device greatly resembles the tri-band variant, and is a white rectangular prism.

Much like the tri-band Linksys Velop router, the dual-band version offers users an intelligent mesh system capable of covering an entire home with Wi-Fi.

In addition to serving as a dual-band system, the new routers are also smaller than the previous tri-band configuration. The new Velop routers are approximately two inches shorter than the tri-band variants.

In addition to offering the same ‘Intelligent Mesh’ technology featured in the tri-band variant, the dual-band Velop router can also work with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

“Velop includes custom Amazon Alexa Skills that can turn the guest network on/off and read back the credentials of both the main and guest networks,” reads an excerpt from a Linksys media release.

The routers can be set up via Bluetooth using a mobile app, and the dual-band and tri-band variants are interoperable, meaning that users can establish tri-band and dual-band nodes that work in conjunction with one another.

The devices are available in a one-pack, two-pack and three-pack for $169.99, $259.99 and $379.99 CAD, respectively.

Source: Linksys

Related Articles

News

Jan 3, 2017

12:58 PM EST

Move over Google Wifi, Linksys’ new Velop router is also mesh-capable

Reviews

Jan 5, 2017

10:18 AM EST

Linksys Velop router hands-on: Mesh Wi-Fi of the future

News

Dec 18, 2012

3:57 PM EST

Linksys Connect Cloud app renamed Smart Wi-Fi, emphasizes app integration and better performance

News

Sep 23, 2016

4:13 PM EST

Google reportedly set to debut $129 USD home Wi-Fi router on October 4

Comments