Nintendo is reportedly delaying delivery of 64GB game cartridges

Dec 27, 2017

12:49 PM EST

5 comments

Switch

Nintendo told game developers it’s delaying the arrival of 64GB game cards for the Switch until 2019, according to sources who spoke with the Wall Street Journal.

The sources said this move brought “slight disappointment” to some developers, since certain larger Switch games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, can’t fit on a single 32GB cartridge. The Switch itself has only 32GB of memory, but it’s expandable through microSD, and users can also download games over the internet. Bigger cartridges would reduce the need for microSD cards and internet downloads, potentially saving users money and hassle.

Because of the delay, WSJ‘s sources say those disappointed developers mentioned above “may wait” for the 64GB cartridges to be available before releasing their games.

In September, Nintendo partnered with SanDisk to offer officially Nintendo-licensed microSDXC memory cards in 64GB and 128GB variants.

So far, Nintendo’s Switch, a hybrid portable game console, has been a massive success for the company, selling 10 million consoles worldwide in nine months.

Source: Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge

Comments

  • jplunks

    2019 seems like a very long time. Also, BOTW over 32gb? I thought it was waaaay less then that

    • AMB_07

      Yeah BoTW is like 13GB

    • And even the updates and DLC is only around 2gb.

  • Some really terrible fact checking going on in this article

  • dave

    Wow… I mean, I’m use to poorly fact checked articles here, but this is laughable. There are NO switch games that do not fit on a 32 gig card, BotW is only 13gig. The lack of 64gig card is completely meaningless, since publishers haven’t even been using the 32 gig card that is available. They’ve been putting 20-30 gig games on 16 gig cards and forcing users to download the rest.

    Until Nintendo forces publishers to out the whole game onto the card, there’s no use for a 64 gig card… Even if there was games that big, which, as of yet, there isn’t.