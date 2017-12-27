Nintendo is reportedly delaying delivery of 64GB game cartridges

Nintendo told game developers it’s delaying the arrival of 64GB game cards for the Switch until 2019, according to sources who spoke with the Wall Street Journal.
The sources said this move brought “slight disappointment” to some developers, since certain larger Switch games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, can’t fit on a single 32GB cartridge. The Switch itself has only 32GB of memory, but it’s expandable through microSD, and users can also download games over the internet. Bigger cartridges would reduce the need for microSD cards and internet downloads, potentially saving users money and hassle.
Because of the delay, WSJ‘s sources say those disappointed developers mentioned above “may wait” for the 64GB cartridges to be available before releasing their games.
In September, Nintendo partnered with SanDisk to offer officially Nintendo-licensed microSDXC memory cards in 64GB and 128GB variants.
So far, Nintendo’s Switch, a hybrid portable game console, has been a massive success for the company, selling 10 million consoles worldwide in nine months.
Source: Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge
