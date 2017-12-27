OnePlus 6 to have under-display fingerprint sensor and release in March: report

The latest rumour regarding OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 6, is that the China-based company might unveil the device as early as March 2018.
In addition, the phone may support an under-display fingerprint sensor, an upcoming technology which allows smartphone manufacturers to hide the fingerprint sensor beneath the display for the purpose of more screen real estate.
Reports from GizmoChina state that the China-based company is aiming to unveil the OnePlus 6 in mid-March and release the device at the end of the month. The phone is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, unveiled earlier this month, though the OnePlus 5 will not be the first device with the processor.
Currently, the OnePlus 5T’s fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear of the device, but rumours suggest the in-display fingerprint sensor will return to the front with the OnePlus 6.
Though it won’t be OnePlus’ device, it’s expected that Synaptics will show off its under-display fingerprint sensor functioning on a smartphone produced by one of the top five smartphone manufacturers.
Source: GizmoChina Via: NDTV
