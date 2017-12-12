News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch sells 10 million consoles in less than a year

Dec 12, 2017

10:37 AM EST

25 comments

Switch

From the moment I first got my hands on a Nintendo Switch, I knew the console was going to sell extremely well. That said, I did not expect the innovative system to ship nearly 10 million units in a little under a year since its release.

Given the busy holiday shopping season is current in full swing, it’s possible the Switch could ship 11 million units before its first birthday.

This puts the Nintendo Switch well on its way to outperforming the lack lustre Wii U, which shipped only 13.5 million units since its launch in 2012.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that production of the Switch has been increased in order to meet demand. During the first few months of the system’s release, the Switch was extremely difficult to find in store and online.

“As you can see in people’s living rooms, on a plane or riding the subway, fans all over the world can enjoy playing Nintendo Switch wherever they go,” said Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime, in a statement. “The response from fans has been great, and we’re doing our very best to satisfy demand during the holiday shopping season.”

2017 has marked a very successful year for Nintendo full of exclusive, well-received titles, including Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In my review of the Nintendo Switch I said the following about the console:

“There are a lot of things to like about Nintendo’s new console. In fact, I’d even go so far as to say that I find it more compelling than the Xbox One and PS4 because of its handheld-console hybrid capability.”

Though the Switch has experienced a successful first year on the market, it’s still unclear if Nintendo can keep this momentum going into 2018. The Japanese gaming giant’s systems have a history of selling well for their first few months to a year, before rapidly slowing down when it comes to sales.

When taking into consideration the fact that Nintendo’s $399 console is up against the $379 PlayStation 4 and the $249 Xbox One, the system’s first-year sales statistics are even more impressive.

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2017

1:23 PM EST

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a new RPG coming to mobile in 2018

News

Nov 21, 2017

4:52 PM EST

Nintendo’s massive Splatoon 2 winter update adds new game mode and stages

News

Dec 5, 2017

11:52 AM EST

Nintendo Wii and GameCube games are coming to the Nvidia Shield, but only in China

Features

Dec 10, 2017

10:24 AM EST

Assassin’s Creed Origins marks a return to the series’ former glory [This Week in Gam...

Comments

  • Garrett Cooper

    I got one for Christmas, it’s pretty cool. I’d prefer to play my XB1, but it’s a neat console option. I drive to work, no public transit, etc, so I feel it’s not as geared to me. To those who do commute via public transit, this thing would be amazing. That said, battery life seems meh. I was also really surprised by how light and small it was compared to other consoles. Graphics and gaming looks like my iPad or Android phone, but with controllers. I’d never buy one for myself, but it’s a cool gift.

    • The difference between the Switch and phones/tablets is the quality of the games available. So much junk floods the mobile stores, and it’s 99% games with ridiculous microtransactions. While there is a tiny bit of junk on the Switch eShop so far, it’s mostly full fleshed games that are worth your time to play.

  • AMB_07

    The Switch has been my favorite platform to game on this year and I have a high-end PC. I can easily see this thing continue to sell tons in 2018.

    • John Lofwire

      i did not get it as its quite pricy for the spec you get.. that was the only thing stopping me.

      Right now i game on a high end pc and on ps4 pro and psvr

    • jplunks

      But remember. The Switch is going to replace the 3DS at some point. With the Switch having the 3.0 USB (unknown reasons) they can easily sell a beefer addon to allow it to run but graphically intense games or come out with a new dock that will boost the power like it already does

    • John Lofwire

      I wont be interested until they come out with a refreshed faster hardware.

      I wont take the chance to purchase this one and then upgrade it in 2 years because a faster model is out .

      There is chance that they will do as you say but nothing is 100% sure..

    • jplunks

      Correct, which im glad i didnt get the XB1 and PS4 because now, their upgraded counter parts are going to be more focused on.

    • John Lofwire

      I made the mistake with first ps4…

    • jplunks

      I would game on PC if they had NBA Live and physical games in a heartbeat as oppose to Steam

  • Dmitry Avdeev

    Wouldn’t “Nintendo sells 10 million Switch consoles in less than a year” sound better..?

  • John Lofwire

    ps4 sold 18.5 million in first year.

    So 10 milion is indeed impressive.

    The looser in the house is xbone with a mear 30 million in 4 years. versus over 70 million for ps4.

    I do beleive switch will be a good contender.. its sad its under powered ( hopefully they come out with a pro model and i will buy it. )

    • Also remember that the 10 million so far has been in only 9 months, so in another 3 months they could still reach possibly 15 million.

    • John Lofwire

      12 to 13 million is a more realistic numbers 😉

    • But remember this 10 million doesn’t include all of the Christmas rush, so maybe an extra 2 million on top.

    • John Lofwire

      That be hard as its currently backorder in many places lol.

    • I was at Walmart and Best Buy on the week-end and they had easily a dozen of them on the shelves. Up until maybe the end of the summer they were still tricky to find, but Nintendo seems to have really ramped up production lately to meet the demand.

    • John Lofwire

      a dozen is nothing…. that the issues they have stock but its limited.
      Or some place like many
      Ebay games they are out of stock already.

      that why i think 12-13 million will be the max possible ( its still 2-3 million in 18 days lol that a lots )

    • A dozen at a busy Walmart two weeks before Christmas is a pretty good sign of available stock though. And if you mean EB Games they have stock available online right now when I check.

      And it’s still 3 months to reach a full year, not 18 days, as the Switch came out in March.

    • John Lofwire

      January ,february and august are the 3 worst month for video games of the years.

      So again i dont beleive its will sell more than 12 to 13 million.

      You can hope if you wish 🙂

    • I mean Nintendo themselves have updated their forecast to 14 million units for the financial year, so they probably have a better guess than anybody else, and still playing it safe on the numbers.

    • John Lofwire

      Forecast are about 50% of time wrong so they might be wrong. How many time we see business fail forecast. But we will see.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Comparing this to the Xbox and PS4 is just nuts and the idea its more compelling based solely on the fact you can take it with you just doesn’t cut it. Nintendo is a niche market and they will never have the kinds of game variety the other platforms offer. Add to the fact the storage on this unit is abysmal for a gaming console and the price of the games and accessories in the stratosphere and its a major investment for little in return.

    • Tsordi

      A console you can carry around the house appeals to a lot of people. It’s not for you, which is fine, but don’t mistake your use case for the only one.

    • jplunks

      What are you talking about? You do realize you can download many games on the 32gb available, because companies like 2K dont optimize for the system are you going to blame Nintendo? PS4 and XB1 comes with 500GB and 1TB but users still buy external hard drives to hold their games and requires large patches in order to make the games playable. Nintendo is FARRRR ahead of PS4 and XB1 that they can afford to make 2 or 3 more Wii U’s before there is a cause for concern

  • jplunks

    I personally think that the Switch will sell over what the NES console did. 65 million units would make Nintendo very profitable