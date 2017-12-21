Here are The Source’s Boxing Day sales

The Source has revealed its Boxing Week sales, offering deals on mobile accessories, TVs, headphones and gaming. Below are some of the highlights from the retailer’s flyer.
Note: the deals are valid from December 24th to January 3rd, unless otherwise specified.
Mobile
- Get up to $100 on any new Bell or Virgin smartphone when you spend $50 or more in-store
- Save 35 percent on Kingston Class 10 MicroSD card — (regular $29.99 to $49.99)
- Save 20 percent on Case Mate phone cases — (regular $34.99 to $89.99 each)
- Save 25 percent on select Otterbox phone cases — (regular $49.99 to 99.99 each) [Ends December 30th]
- Save 50 percent on select Samsung phone and tablet cases — (regular 29.99 to $249.99 each) [Ends January 2nd]
- Save 30 percent on select Nextech power banks — (regular $29.99 to $59.99 each)
- Save 50 percent on select micro USB cables
- Save 20 percent on select Apple accessories
Computers/Tablets
- Acer Aspire 15.6” laptop with AMD A8-7410, 1TB HDD & 8GB RAM (Black) — $379.99 (save $150)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6” laptop with Intel i3-6006U, 1TB HDD & 8GB RAM (Black & Gold)– $449.99 (save $100)
- Acer Aspire 3 laptop with Intel N3350, 1TB HDD & 4B RAM (Red) — $349.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ tablet — $249.99 (save $150)
- Acer Iconia One 10.1″ tablet — $149.99 (save $50)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 1 — $249.99 (save $80) [valid December 21st to 27th]
- Fitbit Alta — $129.99 (save $40) [ends December 31st]
- Fitbit Blaze — $199.99 (save $50) [ends December 31st]
- Fitbit Alta HR — $169.99 (save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 2 — $169.99 (save $30)
Audio
- Apple AirPods — $199.99 (save $20)
- iPod Touch 32GB 6th gen — $199.99 (save $50)
- iPod Touch 128GB 6th gen — $319.99 (save $50)
- Beats in-ear wireless headphones — $99.99 (save $80)
- Beats Solo over-ear wireless headphones — $199.99 (save $130)
- Headrush Urban Bluetooth speaker with NFC — $39.99 (save $60)
- Jaybird Freedom Wireless in-ear headphones — $129.99 (save $70)
- Jaybird X3 Sport wireless in-ear headphones — $99.99 (save $60)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Panther Holiday Edition Bluetooth speaker — $129.99 (save $100)
Home/Gaming
- Xbox One S Gears of War and Halo Special Edition 500GB Bundle — $249.99 (save $150) [Ends December 31st]
- Save $50 off select other Xbox One S bundles [Ends December 31st]
- PlayStation 4 Star Wars Battlefront II 1TB console — $299.99 (save $80)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console with a free copy of Call of Duty: WWII — $499.99 (save $80)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller — $44.99 (save $30)
- Xbox One controllers — $44.99 (save $30)
- Nintendo 2DS with Mario Kart 8 or New Super Mario Bros. 2 — $79.99 (save $30)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30) [Valid December 26th to 27th)
- NHL 18 (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30) [Valid December 26th to 27th]
- LG 55″ 4K UHD Smart TV with WebOS (Model: UJ6200) — $699.99 (save $400)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD Curved Smart TV (Model: MU6500) — $799 (save $400)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV (Model: MU6100) — $749.99 (save $50) [online only]
The Source’s full Boxing Week flyer can be viewed here.
