Here’s everything that’s coming to CraveTV in January

Bell has announced all of the new shows that will be streaming on its CraveTV service in January.
Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform in the first month of the new year:
January 1st
- Doctor Who: Season 10
January 2nd
- The Beaverton’s Year in Review: 2017, The Year That Sadly Was
January 3rd
- Cardinal: Season 2 premiere — 6pm PT/9pm ET
January 5th
- Broad City: Season 4
- Training Day: Season 1
- Underground: Season 2
- Unsportsmanlike Comedy with Rob Gronkowski — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 7th
- The Chi: Series Premiere — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 8th
- Star Trek Discovery: Season 1, Episode 10 — 5pm PT/8pm ET (with post-show After Trek beginning immediately afterward)
January 10th
- Cardinal: Season 2, Episode 2 — 6pm PT/9pm ET
- The Launch: Director’s Cut: Season 1, Episode 1 — 7pm PT/10 pm ET
January 12th
- Artie Lange: Stench of Failure
- Sam Smith: Live in London
- The Beaverton: Season 2, Episode 9
- The President Show: Season 1A
January 14th
- The Chi: Episode 2 — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 15th
- Star Trek Discovery: Season 1, Episode 11 — 5pm PT/8pm ET (with post-show After Trek beginning immediately afterward)
January 17th
- Cardinal: Season 2, Episode 3 — 6pm PT/9pm ET
- The Launch: Director’s Cut: Season 1, Episode 2 — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 19th
- Adam Devine’s House Party: Season 3
- Harry Styles Live in Manchester
- Reign: Season 4
- The Beaverton: Season 2, Episode 10
January 21st
- Counterpart Series Premiere — 5pm PT/8pm ET
- The Chi Episode 3 — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 22nd
- Star Trek Discovery: Season 1, Episode 12 — 5pm PT/8pm ET (with post-show After Trek beginning immediately afterward)
January 24th
- Cardinal: Season 2, Episode 4 — 6pm PT/9pm ET
- The Launch: Director’s Cut Season 1, Episode 3 — 7pm PT/10pm ET
January 26th
- Beware the Slenderman
- Pete Davidson: SMD
- The Beaverton: Season 2, Episode 11
- W5: Season 52, Episode 12
January 28th
- Counterpart Season 1, Episode 2 — 5pm PT/8pm ET
January 29th
- Star Trek Discovery: Season 1, Episode 13 — 5pm PT/8pm ET (with post-show After Trek beginning immediately afterward)
January 31st
- Cardinal: Season 2, Episode 5 — 6pm PT/9pm ET
- The Launch: Director’s Cut: Season 1, Episode 4 — 7pm PT/10pm ET
Last chance programming
- Master Chef Celebrity Showdown 2016 (January 8th)
- Master Chef Celebrity Showdown 2017 (January 8th)
Coming Soon
- Girls
- The Young Pope
- Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars
In the meantime, check out what you can watch on CraveTV for the rest of December.
Image credit: IMDB
Source: Bell Media
