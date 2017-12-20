News
PREVIOUS

Bridge Constructor Portal is available now on iOS and Android

The cake is not a lie, there's a new Portal game

Dec 20, 2017

5:46 PM EST

0 comments

Fans of Valve’s acclaimed Portal series are no doubt cursing the name of the famed studio — what with its notorious tendency to eschew third games in a franchise — but there’s some good news in the interim.

Bridge Constructor Portal — a bridge-building, engineering simulator from Austrian studio ClockStone Software — is available now on Android and iOS.

The game has players construct a variety of bridges and other standing structures as they work their way through a series of puzzles in the Aperture Science testing facility. Along the way, players are guided by the helpful and benevolent artificial intelligence GLaDOS (short for Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System) who provides advice and gentle words of encouragement.

While the game closely resembles other games in the engineering sim genre (as well as ClockStone’s Bridge Constructor game), the Portal franchise’s unique literary style (and near-constant commentary one the vices of late-stage capitalism) inject a non-existent story with a healthy dose of character and comedy.

Suffice it to say, mindlessly building bridges for a shady corporation has never been so much fun.

Bridge Constructor Portal costs $6.99 CAD and is available on both Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2017

11:25 AM EST

Double tap to wake and EIS are coming to the Essential Phone

News

Dec 20, 2017

2:05 PM EST

Apple could combine iOS and Mac apps next year, says report

News

Dec 20, 2017

11:31 AM EST

Pokémon Go iOS update adds advanced augmented reality features powered by ARKit

News

Dec 13, 2017

4:02 PM EST

Fez Pocket Edition is finally available on iOS

Comments