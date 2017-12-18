News
BlackBerry says it will support BB10 for at least two more years

You can't kill what was never alive

Dec 18, 2017

3:24 PM EST

16 comments

For those still clinging to their beloved BlackBerry Classic like it’s the last worthy smartphone left on earth, BlackBerry has good news for you: the one-time Canadian tech giant has confirmed plans to support its BB10 operating system for at least another two years, giving the company’s now zombie-like OS a renewed lease on life — sort of.

BlackBerry 10 was released way back in 2012 and was the company’s final attempt at creating its own proprietary smartphone ecosystem. That dream didn’t pan out and BB10 quickly faded from relevancy in the face of Android and iOS’ growing popularity.

To BlackBerry’s credit, the tech giant really did try to turn BB10 into a viable operating system, even going so far as to add support for Android apps in the OS’ twilight years. The last device to ship with BB10 was the BlackBerry Leap back in 2015, with all subsequent TCL-manufactured BlackBerry devices utilizing Google’s Android operating system.

It’s likely that only the most hardcore BlackBerry fans are still clinging to BB10 at this point — you know, the uncle you see a few times a year that insists on always attaching his BlackBerry Classic to a belt buckle case. He also probably insists that BlackBerry is the only secure operating system and will let you know at almost every opportunity.

It’s worth noting that while BB10 may be support by BlackBerry for the foreseeable future, certain aspects of the OS are shutting down early. For example, the BlackBerry World app store is set to shutter on December 31st, 2019. Also, BlackBerry’s travel site will close in February 2018 and the Playbook’s video calling service will close on March 2018.

Source: BlackBerry

Comments

  • Skyteria

    As somebody stuck with this at work, I take this as bad news. 🙁

    • I feel for you.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What kind of dinosaurs run your IT department? Its nearly 2018 and to rely on something that was dying years ago for corporate communications is irresponsible and a waste of company money.

    • awhite2600

      I’m in the same boat. Stuck with a BB Z30 that I’ve never liked. My company is in negotiations to switch cell providers. As a result, I’m stuck until they decide on a new provider.

      I don’t suppose anyone has hacked these things to run Android.

    • Michael Duffy

      Google BlackBerry 10 Google Play Services by Cobalt. I had Google Play on my Classic.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Hilarious company. They crap all over PRIV users by announcing they won’t support that anymore, even though its a newer phone from 2015, but are willing to continue supporting this useless junk that’s more than 6 years old. Why? To save face.
    Only dinosaurs are continuing to use this and yet the company still can’t give it the decent burial it deserved years ago. smh

    • because of their business users. They will likely extend support longer than the 2 years. They just claim to be dropping support to try and get clients to upgrade.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What about PRIV users? These people bought a phone that is less than 2 years old and already they’re leaving people high and dry on a platform that is still very viable. BB10 is finished and has been for years and yet they still see the need to keep this going? They don’t sell the hardware anymore and supporting legacy crap because some dinosaur IT departments refuse to move on is really, really pathetic.
      Clients will upgrade but not to more BB devices that’s for certain.

  • John Jepson

    I purchased my PRIV 13 months ago directly from BlackBerry Canada and they are cutting off support. I have a drawer full of used old BlackBerry 10 OS devices that they will support??? Should I reactivate the old beat up units? Something is wrong here. Not everybody can or will buy a new device the day it’s released. The two year support limit is crap

    • Isn’t the Priv Android?

    • John Jepson

      Yes it’s an Android. I believe it was the first BlackBerry Android with the full keyboard. Maybe the 2nd. It was released in Canada 2 years ago. I bought mine about ten or 11 mints later. Now they are terminating security monthly updates after exactly 24 months. I think that’s really poor way to treat loyal customers. I have been a BlackBerry guy for about 13 or 14 years.

    • That I don’t get but I guess there really is a cap.

    • Marshall Davidson

      The company has a history of abandoning its customers whenever it feels like it. This isn’t the first time nor will it be the last. They are so tone-deaf its unreal.

  • Great OS but the brand has too bad a rep for it to prosper. Now that bezel-less phones are all the rage, gestures will be the future and BB10 will get no credit for how well it did gestures.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Garbage OS…It never supported an ecosystem for applications because the arrogant company saw no need for it and users paid the price with something that was effectively DOA. What use are gestures when there is nothing to gesture between? An email or a text or a phone call? BFD.

  • Jo

    Correction: The BlackBerry Priv was the last in house phone, and the only BlackBerry made phone with Android. All subsequent ones are indeed TCL made.