Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [Dec 18 – Dec 24]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- Promotion plan : Unlimited Talk, Text & 2GB for $75
- $50 off any phone with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- $125 credit with trade-in toward iPhone 8 / 8+ / X
- $60/month 10GB promo BYOD plan
Ongoing
- Up to 3GB bonus on selected data plans
- $100 trade-in credit with selected phone
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab E with selected smartphone purchase
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK only)
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
Fido
New
- $60/Month 10GB promo BYOD plan
Ongoing
- Double data offer for extra $5/mo. on $95 Large Fido Pulse plan (2GB instead of 1GB)
- $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)
Freedom Mobile
New
$50/month 10GB promo
Ongoing
- $5/mths off in credit with $25/$30 Basic Plans
Koodo Mobile
New
- 10GB $60/month promo plan
- Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
Ongoing
- Double the value of the of prepaid add-ons
- Up to 1GB of bonus data on $49 plans (QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime card
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 6GB bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $60 per month for 10GB promo
Ongoing
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
New
- $60/month 10GB promo plan
- Remove 500MB, 1GB & 12GB data option on main regions
- Add 7GB for $17 (Quebec)
Ongoing
- Quebec: 3GB Bonus with 4GB data option
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB & 14GB Share plans (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
New
- Get a free Live Case by Google with the purchase of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL
- Big discount for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Price drops on select Premium phones
- Club Illico for mobile included with our new plans
Ongoing
- 6GB for $67, 7GB for $77 and 8GB for $87
- 9GB for $98 and 10GB for $108
- Save up to $15 per month when you add a family member or friend
- Up to 25% off if you bring your own phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- $60 per month for 10GB promo plan
