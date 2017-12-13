Samsung patent shows off phone with wraparound display

A recently published Samsung patent shows off a dual-sided smartphone with a screen that wraps around the device, extending all the way to its rear.
The patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, was filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on September 2nd 2016.
The concept drawings are referred to as a ‘display device,’ with a large main screen on the front of the smartphone that wraps around to the rear, allowing more apps to be displayed. The back’s display is smaller than the main screen, but it’s unclear by how much.
It’s important to note that not all patents relate to products that actually come to fruition, as the South Korean company designs a variety of concept devices. We’ve also seen mention of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with a foldable display that’s reportedly coming out next year.
Via: The Verge
Comments