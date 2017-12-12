Canadian Netflix user watched Lord of the Rings film 361 times in a year

For one Canadian Netflix user, there really is only one ring to rule them all.
The user in question watched the Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 361 times from November 1st 2016 to November 1st 2017. Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, the last film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, comes in at about four hours and 23 minutes long, which means the subscriber spent approximately 65 days, 22 hours and 23 minutes watching the movie over the course of the year.
That’s a lot of time spent in Middle-Earth, though this math assumes that he kept his eyes on the film for the complete duration.
Netflix says that Canada is also ranked second globally for “having the most members to binge Netflix every single day. Those interested check out more of Netflix’s year-end statistics here.
Earlier this year, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly made an announcement stating that Netflix has committed to spending $500 million CAD on the creation of Canadian content, along with the establishment of Netflix Canada, a Canada-based production company.
To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017
Meanwhile, south of the Canadian border, it looks like U.S. Netflix’s official Twitter account is having a little fun.
