Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a new RPG coming to mobile in 2018

Niantic’s Harry Potter mobile game isn’t the only Hogwarts-inspired smartphone title on the way.
Developer Jam City is partnering with Portkey Games, Warner Bros. new mobile game imprint, to deliver a new title called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
The role-playing game is slated to arrive in 2018 and will allow users to create their own character and attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players will be able to take popular classes from the series, such as Defense Against the Dark Arts, Duelling Club, and Potions.
In the game players will encounter an assortment of recognizable characters, though it’s unknown if Ron, Hermoine and Harry Potter will make appearances in the game.
“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said Davis Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a statement.
When the game releases in 2018, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be available in the Google Play iOS App Store.
Comments