News
PREVIOUS|

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a new RPG coming to mobile in 2018

Dec 12, 2017

1:23 PM EST

0 comments

Harry Potter

Niantic’s Harry Potter mobile game isn’t the only Hogwarts-inspired smartphone title on the way.

Developer Jam City is partnering with Portkey Games, Warner Bros. new mobile game imprint, to deliver a new title called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

The role-playing game is slated to arrive in 2018 and will allow users to create their own character and attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players will be able to take popular classes from the series, such as Defense Against the Dark Arts,  Duelling Club, and Potions.

In the game players will encounter an assortment of recognizable characters, though it’s unknown if Ron, Hermoine and Harry Potter will make appearances in the game.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said Davis Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a statement.

When the game releases in 2018, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be available in the Google Play iOS App Store.

Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizard Unite unfortunately also does not have a specific release date, though given the game’s focus on augmented reality, it should be very different from Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
Finally, after 20 years fans of the Harry Potter series will get to practice their own ‘Expecto Patronum’ spell.
Those interested in the title can pre-register for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery here.

Related Articles

Deals

Dec 12, 2017

11:42 AM EST

New Humble Bundle features Canadian-developed Android games

News

Dec 12, 2017

10:37 AM EST

Nintendo Switch sells 10 million consoles in less than a year

News

Oct 4, 2016

3:30 PM EST

Where can Potterheads find Fantastic Beasts? Google’s Daydream VR

News

Nov 8, 2017

9:30 AM EST

Developer behind Pokémon Go is working on an AR Harry Potter mobile game

Comments