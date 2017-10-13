News
Samsung says Note 7 incident gave the company a chance to reflect

Oct 13, 2017

4:12 PM EDT

5 comments

Samsung has published a feature on its news site that discusses the Note 7 combustion recall and assures readers its already hard at work on the Note 9.

In an interview posted to Samsung’s media site, two members of Samsung’s global product planning team for mobile, BJ Kang and Cue Kim, discussed the process of planning and developing the Note 8.

“Following the Galaxy Note 7 incident, Samsung Mobile Communications Business, which had been moving forward so quickly, had the chance to reflect on the core benefits that Note users require of their device,” said Kang, adding that the product planning process for the Note 8 was “far more intense” than ever before.

“We also extended the assessment period to ensure maximum safety,” continued Kang.

Safety reassurances are nothing new from the company, but it has rarely touched on the ramifications of the Note 7 issue, which according to this release, seems to be a more cautious and calculated approach to planning and development.

Cue Kim (left) and BJ Kang.

“Whereas before, we took a more ‘big picture’ approach when considering which features to add or innovations to apply, with the Galaxy Note8, we really wanted to hone in on the needs of our users,” said Kim.

This cautious approach made for a more iterative Note 8 than the ultimately doomed Note 7, which was lauded as one of the best plus-sized Androids before the battery began overheating and combusting, leading to two major recalls and a permanent end to production.

Towards the end of the interview, Kang also noted that the company is already at work planning the next Note.

“Usually, when one project comes to an end, we have a small break before moving on to the next,” said Kang, “But this time, we’re not taking any breaks, even though the Galaxy Note 8 product planning process was so challenging.”

In particular, Kang stated the company was “looking for ways to improve upon signature features like the S Pen,” providing a small teaser for next year’s device.

  • KID ANDROID

    Love my Note 8, if it had a slightly bigger battery which means making the phone slightly thicker whivh is easily worth the trade off because phones are already so damn thin. That and stereo speakers it would be the perfect device. If Samsung should do anything they should follow LG’s lead and put a wide angle camera instead of zoom and all the cinelog type features of the V30.

  • Andrew Holt

    Samsung Canada’s Facebook page made reference to offer Canadian Galaxy Note 7 users a rebate on the purchase of the Note 8 all the way back to August 23. Since then, nothing but silence. Meanwhile they offered USA Note 7 owners a $425 trade in incentive. Why does Samsung think they can ignore the Canadian marketplace? Guess what Samsung, I can ignore you with my wallet too.

  • Dimitri

    Oh yeah? How about pressuring Samsung Canada about the Note 7 incentive we WERE supposed to get yet we been shafted towards the same old broken record of ” we will release more information soon” since August 23rd….

    I have lost all respect for Samsung Canada. Rose, instead of making a article about this, why not make a article about Samsung Canada shafting its Canadian customers.

    • Andrew Holt

      I second this. We need more media outlets, especially one that is geared towards the mobile space like MobileSyrup, to take Samsung Canada to task on broken promises. These giant companies only react when they get public pressure and they see a tarnishing public image beginning to reflect in lower sales.

  • h2oflyer

    Samsung does make nice phones, and most phone companies make mistakes, are greedy and copy what’s selling good, BUT Samsung is the sleaziest !