News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers launches “Connected for Success” broadband internet pilot program, wants “to help bridge Canada’s digital divide”

Jun 3, 2013

7:53 AM EDT

8 comments

rogersstore
Here’s a feel good story to start your day. Rogers, Microsoft Canada and Compugen have all teamed up “to help bridge Canada’s digital divide.” This time it’s not about the upcoming spectrum auction, but by bringing computers and the internet to those who don’t have access.

The “Connected for Success” is part of the Rogers Youth Fund initiative and is a pilot project that will start later this year with the Toronto Community Housing. The goal is to “bring more youth online and give them the tools and resources needed to experience the benefits of connectivity.” Rogers will be providing the internet services, but will charge those who qualify $9.99/month for internet speeds of 3Mbps and usage allowance up to 30 GB. Microsoft Canada and Compugen will be providing the option to buy a computer with some free software and technical support at a subsidized $150.

Rob Bruce, President of Communications for Rogers, stated “We must invest and develop our youth to ensure they have the digital savvy they need to be part of and prosper in Canada’s digital future. And it starts with a broadband connection. It’s unfathomable that Canadians are living without internet access today because they simply cannot afford it. With Connected for Success we’ve taken the first step to connect youth and we urge our competitors, our partners and communities to work with us to bridge Canada’s digital divide.”

Good cause… would love to eventually see a mobile angle to this announcement.

Update: At the Canadian Telecom Summit Rob Bruce stated that they will look at a wireless solution in the future, but for now it’s premature.

Source: Rogers
Via: CNW

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2017

2:53 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [September 18 – 24]

Business

Sep 19, 2017

11:33 AM EDT

Approximately 100,000 Canadians affected by Equifax breach

Features

Jun 15, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

What the CRTC’s ban on carrier unlocking fees means for Canadians

News

Jun 7, 2017

5:00 AM EDT

Canada ranks 13th in the world for average LTE speeds, says OpenSignal

Comments

  • ArberBeq

    I’m sure if someone goes over that 30gb its probably going to be like 5$/gig……

    • ToniCipriani

      Nope. Rogers will just start collecting a Community Reinvestment fee on all their other customers.

    • JTon

      Come on guys. Think before you flame. Connected for Success seems promising, how about we wait to see how it’s executed before all the judgement.

    • Philosoraptor

      I’m sorry, but Rogers has more than earned the flame.

    • snaapz

      There will be no charge for overage….

    • Tammy Jussoinocent

      They only charge $2/gig extra.

  • snaapz

    There is no extra charge for going over 30gb….

  • unorganized

    Mr. Bruce should also be aware “…It’s
    unfathomable that Canadians are living without internet access today because…”
    vendors like Rogers are unwilling to expend the resources necessary to deploy affordable
    broadband to large swathes of rural Canada. Wireless service for over a $100.00
    per month with a 15 GB cap is doing anything to close the digital divide.