You can increase your Gamerscore for a chance to win the Xbox One X in Canada

For some people, getting that ‘Achievement Unlocked’ message on their Xbox can be a rewarding meta-game experience. Now, Microsoft is encouraging Canadians to embrace their inner Achievement hunters with the start of its Xbox One X Gamerscore Challenge.
Starting today, the five gamers that can increase their Gamerscore the most until October 22nd will win an Xbox One X console, as well as a copy of Forza Motorsport 7. The system is an 4K-capable enhanced version of the standard Xbox One console and releases in Canada on November 7th at a cost of $599 CAD.
Forza 7, meanwhile, releases on October 3rd at a suggested retail price of $79.99, making the contest’s overall prize value around $700.
To enter, you’ll need to be the age of majority in your province and register your Xbox Gamertag. Microsoft says that you can register at any time between now and October 22nd and still be eligible, as your total increase of Gamerscore during this period is what will be considered.
In addition to the five Xbox One X consoles up for grabs, Microsoft says all who participate in the contest will also be randomly entered to win 1 of 5 Xbox One controllers.
Those interested in entering the contest can do so here.
If you need any inspiration for taking on this challenge, you may want to check out Ray “Stallion83” Cox, who held the record for the highest amount of Gamerscore for 11 years. However, his long reign came to an end at around 1.5 million went on his honeymoon, allowing Canadian gamer smrnv to claim the title for himself.
