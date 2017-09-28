CraveTV has announced that it has partnered with Just For Laughs, currently touring in Toronto, to work on three CraveTV Original Stand-Up comedy specials.
This will be CraveTV’s first time offering its own original stand-up comedy which is set to stream on CraveTV in 2018. The three shows will showcase Canadian talents Debra DiGiovanni, Darcy Michael and Graham Chittenden.
The specials were filmed during their September 25th and 26th performances at Toronto’s Berkeley Church.
“We’re excited to broaden our original production strategy for CraveTV to include stand-up comedy, and couldn’t ask for a better partner than the team at Just For Laughs,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media, in a press statement. “Debra, Darcy, and Graham are incredible talents and we can’t wait to bring their acts to CraveTV.”
DiGiovanni, is known for stand-up comedy and has appeared on Video On Trial, Match Game and season five finalist of the last comic standing.
Michael has appeared at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal for five years in a row. Lastly Chittenden is know for the comedy series Mr. D and has appeared on the Match Game, Comedy Now and MTV Showdown.
Source: CraveTV
