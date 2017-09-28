Final Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 specs leak ahead of next week’s reveal

With less than a week before Google’s Pixel 2 event and seemingly few surprises left to spoil, Android Authority has published what it claims are the final specs of Google’s two new smartphones.
The website says it compiled the information with the help of an “exclusive” source, which it then independently verified using an internal Google document.
Google’s 2017 flagship, the Pixel 2 XL will feature a curved QHD screen and Snapdragon 835 processor. It will be available in 64GB and 128GB internal stroage configurations.
Android Authority didn’t find out the exact size of the Pixel 2 XL’s display, but its source did say the phone will feature a screen-to-body ratio between 80 and 85 percent. To put those percentages in perspective, the Galaxy S8 features an 83.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, meaning the Pixel 2 XL should be quite slim-bezeled.
Moreover, the Pixel 2 XL’s display will support a wider colour gamut, though AA doesn’t mention the specific gamut. For what it’s worth, DCI-P3 has been popular among smartphone and computer manufacturers recently, and we could see Google follow suit.
The website is also corroborating earlier rumours that said the Pixel 2 XL will include stereo speakers but not a headphone jack. To make up for the absence of headphone jack, Android Authority‘s source told the website that in some markets the Pixel 2 XL will ship with USB-C headphones included in the box. The website wasn’t able to verify this information, nor did it find out the specific markets in which this will be true.
On the camera front, the Pixel 2 XL will feature two cameras, one on the front of the phone and another on back. For branding purposes, Google will refer to these cameras collectively as the “Pixel Cameras.”
At least one of the cameras, likely the rear-facing one, will include optical image stabilization (OIS), a feature that was missing in both of last year’s models. In addition, a custom-designed Google imaging chip will help with processing photos.
In an interesting twist, Android Authority reports the Pixel 2 XL will eschew a physical SIM slot in favour eSIM support, allowing Pixel 2 XL owners to more easily move between carriers. This is a move we’re likely to see more smartphome OEMs make in the future. It’s also a feature MobileSyrup contributor Peter Nowak argued could help reduce rate plan prices in Canada.
Rounding out the Pixel 2 XL’s spec sheet is a substantial 3,520mAh battery, a second generation Google fingerprint sensor, as well as IP67 certified water and dust resistance.
Last but not least, as we’ve heard before, the Pixel 2 XL will include an ‘Active Edge‘ pressure sensitive side frame. By squeezing the Pixel 2 XL, users will be able to launch Google Assistant, as well as mute incoming calls and alarms.
Moving onto the Pixel 2, AA says it will feature essentially the same design as its predecessor, large bezels and all.
Additionally, like the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 will not include a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, by the same token, it will feature front-facing stereo speakers.
Another feature it won’t have is a curved QHD screen with wide colour gamut support. Instead, the Pixel 2 will include a 1080p display tuned to SRGB. It will also feature a smaller 2,700mAh powercell.
That said, just like the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel will include eSIM support, IP67 certified dust and water resistance and the company’s new Active Edge pressure-sensitive outer frame. Like the Pixel 2 XL, it will be available in either 64GB or 128GB options.
What do you think of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s specs? Did they make you more or less interested in one of Google’s upcoming smartphones? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: Android Authority
