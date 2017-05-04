News
PREVIOUS|

eSIMs promise Canadians cheaper data plans, greater carrier mobility

May 4, 2017

2:57 PM EDT

24 comments

Sim card in sim tray

High wireless prices have plagued Canada for more than a decade. Governments and regulators have tried various solutions, including the kickstarting of new wireless carriers who ultimately were bought by the old, and the fact remains – Canadian prices and bills remain among the highest in the world.

It’s no surprise. With the nation’s telecom companies so thoroughly entrenched and vertically integrated, it’s an inevitable game of whack-a-mole. Hit them here and they simply regroup and get you back there.

The answer to the question of what to do, then, may in fact be nothing. Or rather, wait. Wait for the forces of nature to run their course.

I’ve written before how in this situation, the force of nature in question is a technological advance. And it has done its job in this context many times.

Telcos used to make bushels of money from long-distance calling, but then voice-over-IP and Skype came along. They used to make lots of dough from text messaging, until iMessage, WhatsApp and others arrived. They used to make big bank from TV, but that’s also coming to an end thanks to Netflix.

Now, Big Telecom’s eggs lie in one basket – data transmission. But sooner or later, that too will come to an end as technological advance will eventually make it possible for people to access the internet without telcos acting as tollbooths, just like we can now make calls, send texts and watch TV shows without them.

How it’s going to happen is still largely unknown, but there are some possibilities on the horizon. One of the more intriguing advances are eSIMs, or embedded subscriber identity modules.

They’re like the physical SIM cards we stick in our phones that let us connect to a particular wireless carrier’s network, except they’re not removable – they’re embedded, hence their name. They’re also rewritable, which means a new one isn’t needed to switch networks.

ESIM cards, therefore, offer the promise of easily switching wireless carriers with just a few taps on your phone. No unlocking or visiting a carrier’s store required. (Vancouver’s Otono Networks – which operates Roam Mobility – is aiming to become a player in eSIMs.)

So far, eSIMs have been used primarily in machine-to-machine communications, with no smartphones having the functionality. But that’s about to change, according to IHS Markit.

The research firm believes second- and third-tier smartphone makers – mainly the Chinese brands – will start incorporating eSIMs as of next year as a way of differentiating themselves. The Big Three – Apple, Samsung and Huawei – are likely to follow in 2019.

The results will be the gradual decline of removable SIMs, from 98 percent of the total market last year to 84 percent by 2021. eSIMS, on the other hand, will grow ninefold to almost a billion shipments by that time, IHS Markit says.

The effects for consumers are obvious: “It can lead to lower costs of connected products; an increase in the number of connected devices; and an improved customer experience with greater flexibility.”

There’s something in it for carriers too. Wireless operators may have to deal with customers being able to switch away easily, but they can also reap new fields of business, including connected cars and the Internet of Things.

The cynic might suggest Canadian carriers will try to co-opt the first effect while taking advantage of the second, and they’d probably be right. But that’s where government and regulators can finally deal them some real blows.

eSIMs will surely make already competitive wireless markets in some countries even more competitive. It will be incumbent on Canadian policy makers to ensure that our carriers don’t slow the technology down or lag on its introduction.

If regulators or government really want to do something about high wireless prices, they may consider enacting rules or incentives that encourage the development and adoption of eSIM technology in Canada. And, just as they forced carriers to unlock phones, they could also force them to offer eSIMs to customers.

The ability to switch won’t magically lower prices and it won’t allow consumers to make end runs around carriers to get online, but it definitely would be a good starting point. Forcing carriers to actually compete, after all, has been the goal all along for the past decade.

Mother Nature in the form of technological advance might finally save the day, but in the oligopolistic lands of Canada, she may need a helping hand.

Source: Alphabeatic 

Related Articles

News

Jun 27, 2014

4:08 PM EDT

Bell to start charging a $4.95 SIM card fee on July 3rd

News

Dec 8, 2016

9:55 AM EDT

Microsoft announces eSIM support for Windows 10 PCs

News

Oct 8, 2013

2:14 PM EDT

TELUS introduces a new NFC-enabled SIM, will be ‘used for mobile banking services’

News

Feb 18, 2016

12:28 PM EDT

Samsung is launching an eSIM variant of the Gear S2 in March

Comments

  • Pingback: eSIMs promise Canadians cheaper data plans, greater carrier mobility | Daily Update()

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    This has been on the brink for a year now, since the iPad Pro 9.7 was released with an eSIM.
    At the time the preditction was that the next generation of iPhone would go this way and if I recall, several Samsung Gear devices have them too.
    It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but you know RoBellUs will fight it tooth an nail.

    • DonatelloNinjaTurtle

      This will be interesting to see. At the very least, wearable devices will likely need to use eSIMs.

      If we could disconnect from the concept of a phone number, then it would be amazing to go data only and start switching carriers like we do Wifi networks.

    • SV650

      Already most of my family calling is through FaceTime, or Wi-Fi calling. Not a big step any more we just need a platform agnostic calling application. The difficulty, is that currently the Wi-Fi networks you switch to are paid by the user, or offered by the business where you are currently located. However, the exclusive use of packet switched voice transmission should allow a lowering of fees, as the voice network, and all the issues that go with analog transmissions are removed.

    • It’s Me

      eSims are a great idea for convenience. Apple was trying to introduce them back when Jobs was still around but the carriers hated them and kiboshed the idea and cowed Apple into abandoning the idea (mainly the big EU carriers). Took 5 years for them to do it with the the iPad after that. I just don’t see how they possibly lead to lower prices especially in Canada with our abusive cartel.

      Regulators might be able to break the cartel someday and maybe we won’t pay more than the rest of the world. But that happens or not, with or without eSims.

  • I’m surprised that carriers have no support.
    The industry will probably wait for a big player like Apple to impose eSIMs before they actually turn the switch on.
    The iPad already supports it, and has for a long time, yet no carrier in Canada does.

  • Munir

    This article makes no sense! How on earth data will be cheaper just cause we can use esim! The data will still be provided by the same big 3s!

  • Andrew English

    Well it will be years before the big 3 offer cheaper rates. China has the cheapest or one of the cheapest rates in the world. This year while vacationing again in China for two weeks I got myself a filler up SIM for $39 CYN (divide that by 5 to get the CAD), it gave me 300 minutes of talk/text and 3GB of data. It lasted me about a week and half before I had to top it up using WeChat which is another great product because with WeChat all I had do is my my China number in the mobile app and send another $39 CYN and within seconds I was back on my plan again. Woohoo! Why can’t things be that easy and cheap here?

  • gremlin0007

    So, what’s the diff between this and the old CDMA style phones?

    • Thomas Milne

      CDMA devices are generally locked to carrier. This tech would presume the ability to change. Basically more akin to buying an unlocked device.

    • fred

      In theory, with CDMA2000 devices you could to change carrier.
      In practice, we all know how it ended up. I fear the same for eSIM. We need a law to forbid SIM locking first.

    • Thomas Milne

      I personally do not mind SIM locking. It is the device pricing that irks me. So show a locked down device with carrier bloat is so excited how the same price as an unlocked OEM version and often never goes down in value till much after the OEM drops their price. Subsidy is the real problem in my mind. A lot of effort from “carriers” is spent on device distribution.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Actually you should, because there is no justifiable reason why that lock should be in place. Subsidy recovery is already in the contract, if you leave you pay the early cancellation to pay off the phone. How the phone is used after is none of the carrier’s business.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      No they weren’t. The devices themselves could activate, the carriers are whitelisting. China Telecom also uses CDMA2000, they implement R-UIM and you can switch devices all you want.

  • Benjamin Lehto

    This overlooks one very important factor and that is the impact of Telco lobbying in our government. As long as all the major parties have the hooks of the Oligopoly that is Canadian Telecom in them, then dreaming about any technology that will force them to compete for our dollars is a dream.

  • SV650

    Peter Now said: ” just like we can now make calls, send texts and watch TV shows without them.”

    With the exception of OTA television, please share how streaming, calls and texts avoid the telco’s infrastructure?

  • How does this make anything cheaper? By this logic text should have been cheap as it doesn’t cost anything extra but in 2004 it was $15 plus a month to have it unlimited.

    Sim cards won’t change anything

  • mwahahahaha

    Please Robelus, find a way to lock eSIM and prevent users from switching carriers. Our phones are your phones. You can do it!!

  • JD

    Someone explain how eSims fight collision and government backed oligopolies where legislation is designed to prevent competition

  • It’s Me

    When did Peter F’n Nowak start writing for Mobile Syrup?

  • Do Do

    “Governments and regulators have tried various solutions”

    I stopped reading there, what a joke

  • Shaggyskunk

    Yeah the cost of Data in Canada is absolutely ridiculous – You can practically lease a car for what some Carriers charge for their services!

    • Do Do

      Not practically, you CAN lease a car for what some plans cost.

  • Jonavin

    How does esim help? It just limits you to carriers that support esim instead of just popping out your SIM card and use any one your want. Roaming rates from carriers are never going to be as cheap as a local sim. This is just a scam to limit choice.