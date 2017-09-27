Google is now guaranteeing security patch coverage for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P until November 2018.
The move effectively means the company will release two additional months worth of security updates to the smartphones above what it originally promised.
Previously, Google said it was committed to providing the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P with security patches through to September 2017. That previous date aligns with the company’s current policy to provide Nexus and Pixel devices it releases with 24 months of software updates and 36 months of security updates.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to ask why the company decided to extend the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P’s guaranteed security support timeline past its previous end point. We’ll update this article if and when we hear back from the company.
While the two extra months of security updates is a nice bonus for current Nexus 5X and 6P owners, it should be noted Android Oreo is still likely the final major operating system update Google will push to those two smartphones.
Comments
Pingback: Google extends security patch coverage for Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P by two months | Daily Update()