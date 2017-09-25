OnePlus offering free pair of headphones to Canadian consumers who buy the OnePlus 5

As part of a special limited-time promotion, OnePlus is promising to include a free pair of its Bullets V2 in-ear headphones to North American customers who buy the company’s 8GB slate gray OnePlus 5 smartphone.
Besides including 8GB of RAM, the more expensive OnePlus 5 model also comes with 128GB of internal storage, as opposed to just 64GB. It’s priced at $719 in Canada.
For a limited time: fans in North America, get free Bullets V2 earphones when you buy the OnePlus 5 Slate Gray (8GB) https://t.co/WBX1Yfh6OL pic.twitter.com/a6eBznCvyb
MobileSyrup wrote about the Bullet V2 back when OnePlus first released them, and found them to be an excellent pair of headphones, especially for the price.
