OnePlus offering free pair of headphones to Canadian consumers who buy the OnePlus 5

Sep 25, 2017

7:08 PM EDT

OnePlus 5

As part of a special limited-time promotion, OnePlus is promising to include a free pair of its Bullets V2 in-ear headphones to North American customers who buy the company’s 8GB slate gray OnePlus 5 smartphone.

Besides including 8GB of RAM, the more expensive OnePlus 5 model also comes with 128GB of internal storage, as opposed to just 64GB. It’s priced at $719 in Canada.

MobileSyrup wrote about the Bullet V2 back when OnePlus first released them, and found them to be an excellent pair of headphones, especially for the price.

Source: OnePlus

